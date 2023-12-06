Ontario's Weather Forecast Says A 'Potent' Storm Will Bring Heavy Rain & Snow To The Province
It'll impact your weekend plans. ❄️
Get ready, Ontario! A messy storm is moving in on the province this week, possibly bringing some hazardous weather to the region.
Ontario's weather forecast says a "potentially high-impact storm" will target the Great Lakes this weekend, delivering heavy snow and rain to parts of the province.
According to The Weather Network, Ontario is in for "rounds of active weather" this week as a "burst" of snow arrives ahead of the weekend storm.
On Wednesday night, a disturbance will move into the province, bringing 2-5 centimetres of snow that could make for a messy Thursday morning.
Areas like Toronto are set to see less than 3 centimetres of snow, while regions like Barrie and Parry Sound could see as much as 5 centimetres.
Some areas near Georgian Bay and central Ontario could even get more than 5 centimetres of snow, according to TWN.
Then, on Sunday, a Texas low will move in over the region, threatening rain, snow and wind.
According to TWN, Texas lows (stateside storms that tend to take a more southerly route through the Great Lakes region) tend to be highly impactful because they often bring rough and hazardous weather to the most populated corridor in Canada, often affecting everyone from the Greater Toronto Area all the way to Montreal.
In this case, the Texas low will allow for "heavy precipitation rates," although whether this is rain or snow depends on the storm's track.
"What we know is to the northwest of the storm's path, heavy snowfall is expected for areas in central and northern Ontario. To the east, very mild air, double-digit temperatures, and rain are expected for southern Ontario -- at least at first," says the weather outlet.
Strong, gusty winds of 50-70+ kilometres per hour are also expected late on Sunday and into next week.
By Monday, the classic late fall storm will turn wintry, with some wraparound and lake-effect snow expected.
TWN notes that exactly how the storm plays out is dependent on its track, as well as how a clipper system (a fast-moving snow maker) that will also be moving through Ontario this weekend interacts with the storm.
This will affect who sees the heaviest snowfall amounts, as well as who will see rain instead of snow.
Either way, you'll want to plan ahead and brace for slower travel from Sunday to Monday, and maybe have an umbrella and a shovel ready to go, just in case.
