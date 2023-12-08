Snow Is On The Way For Parts Of Vancouver & There's A Special Weather Statement In Effect
Regions of Vancouver Island may also see snow on Saturday. ❄️
British Columbians in parts of Metro Vancouver will see their first snowfall of the season this weekend.
The Weather Network issued a special weather statement on Friday saying a mix of precipitation could make for a messy commute on Saturday.
The weather statement notes that Metro Vancouver will see rain on Saturday morning which will then mix with snow in the afternoon.
The weather authority says between 2 and 4 centimetres is expected over higher elevations of Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore, Coquitlam and Burnaby Mountain.
Temperatures will rise in the evening and the snow will "transition back to rain."
According to the Weather Network areas closest to the coast, like Tsawwassen, White Rock, and Delta will "stay warm enough for precipitation to remain liquid rain."
If you're planning on going skiing this weekend, keep in mind that there is a special weather statement for Squamish and Whistler as well.
Environment Canada says snow will begin on Saturday morning and those areas could get between 5 and 10 centimetres. Snow will transition back to rain near Squamish late Saturday, but snow flurries will continue near Whistler, Environment Canada says on its website.
Aside from the mainland, some parts on Vancouver Island will also see snow this weekend.
Communities along Highway 19, from Sayward to Parksville, may get a few centimetres, as per the Weather Network.
The snow is welcome news for B.C. skiiers as some ski resorts had to delay their opening dates due to a lack of snow.
After a delayed opening, Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna opened for the season on December 8.
On Vancouver Island, Mount Washington Alpine Resort also had its opening day on December 8.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mount Mackenzie says it will kick-off its 2023/24 winter season on December 9.
