Canada's Weather Forecast For Halloween Is A Mixed Bag With Wet & Cold Conditions Predicted
You'll want to bundle up! 🎃
A new Canada weather forecast has revealed what Canucks can expect come Halloween night, and whether you'll be out playing tricks or enjoying treats, you’re going to want to know what's in store.
A Halloween weather forecast for 2023 predicts a mixed bag for the country, with parts set to see showers while other places will feel the cold.
According to the Farmers' Almanac, Halloween night in Ontario will be "clearing," meaning that most of the sky will be covered in clouds, but there will be more and more clear sky throughout the forecast period.
Cold temperatures are predicted for the province, so you'll want to bundle up — maybe incorporate a toque into your costume?
Quebec, along with the Maritime provinces, won't make out much better; conditions are predicted to be "fair" with the chance for some wet snow in the mix in La Belle Province.
This will be followed by "clearing and cold temperatures hopefully in time for Halloween festivities," the Farmers' Almanac says.
Newfoundland and Labrador will see slightly different conditions, with possible showers leading up to Halloween night that should clear out for trick-or-treating. However, you'll want to pile on the layers as it's predicted to be cold.
The prairie provinces, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, might see a few showers in the area, although most regions should see dry conditions.
On the West Coast, B.C. will be "unsettled" with rain for Halloween, so be sure to take an umbrella if you're going out.
Earlier this month, the Farmers' Almanac predicted a "pattern change" bringing in "much colder weather" in October for Canada after a bout of unseasonably warm temperatures.
Despite this, as a whole, the month is predicted to be warmer than normal for most of the country.
Unfortunately, it looks like we can't expect the same come winter in Canada — the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a "winter whiteout" for the country, with chilly temperatures at or below normal.
So don't put the sweaters away anytime soon!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.