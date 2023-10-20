Canada's Weather Forecast Says A Cold Spell Is Coming Next Week & Some Areas Could See Snow
Freezing temperatures and frost are in the forecast. 🥶
It might be time to break out the winter coats. A new Canada weather forecast says cold temperatures will be moving in across the country next week, with frost and even snow in the forecast.
According to The Weather Network, frigid temperatures and signs of snow in Northern Canada are signs of what's to come for the rest of the country as we head deeper into the fall.
Eureka, Nunavut, reached -30 C on Wednesday, the first region across Canada to do so this season, according to TWN.
The cold weather the area experienced is unfortunately about to make its way to the rest of Canada for the last week of October, although, thankfully, it won't be quite as bone-chilling cold.
On the West Coast, B.C. is predicted to see single-digit highs into the middle of next week, with the potential for frost spreading through the Okanagan region.
Parts of Alberta will be a bit colder, with daytime high temperatures below freezing predicted to take hold as early as Monday and last through the rest of the week.
According to The Weather Network, the cooling temperatures will be the "perfect recipe for signs of snow in the forecast," so you'll probably want to start getting your winter gear out.
For the rest of the country, TWN says that while temperatures won't be quite as cold as in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, they'll "eventually reach below freezing during the middle to end of next week," and some central areas could even see minus-double-digit overnight lows.
In Ontario, the "first potential single-digit daytime high" of the fall season is expected on Sunday in central parts of the province.
Some areas in the southwestern part of the province and the GTA could even see the first frost for the region on Monday, says the weather outlet.
It looks like the country will be ending the month with dramatically different weather conditions than those seen at the beginning of October, when Canada experienced summer-like warmth.
If you're wondering how the weather will play out on October 31, a Halloween weather forecast from the Farmers' Almanac has predicted that All Hallows' Eve will be a mixed bag, with parts of the country set to see showers while other places will feel the cold, so be sure to bundle up!
