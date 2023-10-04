Canada's Weather Forecast Shows A Polar Vortex & Snow Could Mess With Thanksgiving Plans
Get your toque out! ❄️
It looks like the summerlike weather in Canada is coming to an end as the country is predicted to see some chilly temperatures over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Canada's weather forecast suggests conditions will be a "recipe for wet snow" this weekend in parts of the country thanks to a polar vortex.
After "all-time" warm October temperatures made it feel like summer in parts of Canada, a surprisingly strong temperature plunge is in store for the long weekend, according to The Weather Network.
"Over the last week, there have been indications that the polar vortex is expanding over the North Pole," the outlet says. "This expansion, combined with an amplified weather pattern, will guide a sliver of the polar vortex south."
By Friday, the Prairie provinces will see unseasonably cold temperatures, with some parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba falling to the low single digits.
The cold mass of air over the region will then make its way toward Ontario. According to TWN, it will have warmed substantially by the time it reaches the province, but will be a "harbinger of some pretty hefty snow" as it makes its way over Northern Canada.
While B.C. will enjoy "beautiful weather," Ontario and Quebec will feel the chill, with temperatures set to be as much as 8-10 C below seasonal at times through Thanksgiving Monday.
The colder temperatures will move into Ontario on Friday, the outlet says. So no more shorts and tees if you're heading outdoors — instead, you'll want to break out the pants, sweaters and jackets.
In Northern Ontario, the conditions will be a "recipe for wet snow" over the holiday weekend, with high snowfall accumulation predicted in areas near Timmins.
Unfortunately, this taste of wintry weather will precede a winter season that's predicted to be traditional for Canada, with "very cold" and "icy" temperatures for most provinces — so you'll want to enjoy the last bit of warmth while it lasts.
