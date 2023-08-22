McDonald's Prices In Canada Have Gone Up This Year & People Are Sharing The Biggest Increases
Some of them are shocking 👀.
McDonald's Canada might be your go-to for a quick bite at breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but have you noticed how much McDonald's prices have gone up lately?
Whether you're craving an Egg McMuffin with a hash brown or the classic Big Mac, more and more customers are taking note of just how much more these popular McDonald's menu items are costing them in 2023.
A recent thread on Reddit has gone viral, receiving more than 800 comments, after someone asked if anyone else has noticed just how much more expensive fast food prices, and McDonald's in particular, have gotten these days.
"Is it just me, or have fast food prices [in] Ontario become absolutely ridiculous this year?" wrote the original post.
The user said they had noticed the price for a Chicken McMuffin had gone from $2.49 in January to $4.99, "only 8 months later."
Clearly, they weren't the only one to have noticed just how expensive McDonald's has gotten in 2023.
One user shared their disgust with the fact a hash brown at McDonald's now costs $2.29, or $2.50 with tax.
"A hash brown! It’s literally eaten in 10 seconds and two bites," they wrote.
Others looked further back to compare how much cheaper their fast food love used to be.
"Just a couple years ago I was getting a Big Mac meal with the app for 6 dollars," another user wrote. "Now they seem to think 10 dollars for the same thing is a great deal. That's like almost 70% more."
Another comment perhaps summed everyone's feelings a bit more accurately.
"Fast food isn’t cheap anymore. It’s just for convenience at this point," they said.
Food prices in Canada overall have gone up in 2023. The latest data from Statistics Canada shows food prices in July were up 7.8% compared to July 2022. Fast food restaurant prices in that same time have gone up by 6.5%.
And while McDonald's prices can vary from restaurant to restaurant, according to mcdonaldsmenu.ca prices as of August 2023, the only burger meal options for under $10 are the McPicks Junior Chicken Meal for $7.69 or the McPicks McDouble Meal for $7.39.
We recently conducted a study of our own and managed to live off of Mcdonald's for an entire day with just $20, but as you would expect, it took some budgeting.
Narcity reached out to McDonald's Canada for information regarding its price increases in 2023 but did not receive a response before publication.
Have you noticed McDonald's prices getting higher in 2023?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.