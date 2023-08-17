A TikToker Slammed Canada For Its High Cost Of Living & What $70 Worth Of Groceries Got Her
"Literally half my paycheque goes to groceries."
If you're frustrated with the cost of living in Canada, you certainly aren't the only one.
A TikToker has gone viral for her rant about just how expensive everything has gotten, focusing on a $70 grocery bill that left her in disbelief. Judging by the reaction, just about everyone knows exactly how she's feeling.
Meelayna Moran posted her now-viral video in TikTok last week and her honest take on the cost of living in Canada has since been viewed nearly 900,000 times.
The 26-year-old starts the minute-long video by explaining that she lives in Calgary, Alberta before launching into how Canada's "serious inflation problem" has left her frustrated and struggling to keep up.
"I just got back from doing groceries and I have $70 worth of groceries on my table right now," she explained. "I genuinely don't even know what I purchased that made it to $70."
Meelayna didn't show what she bought at the grocery store on camera but it's certainly no secret that the cost of groceries in Canada has gone up significantly in 2023. Several other social media posts like this have gone viral already this year showing just how much a small bag of groceries or one pack of chicken can cost.
As for the cost of groceries, Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index for the month of July showed that price growth has slowed, but still, grocery store prices were up 8.5% for the month compared to 9.1% in June. Compared to July of last year, the price of bakery products is up 9.8%.
In her struggling to afford life amidst these rising costs, the TikToker, who posts a variety of thrift shopping content, said she broke down in tears days earlier in front of her parents while she was trying to create a budget for herself.
"I'm working, like, three jobs right now," she said in the video, while the caption of it reads, "Literally half my paycheque goes to groceries alone."
"I'm not saving anything," Meelayna continued. "The cost of living is outrageous in Canada (...) It's brutal out there."
The comments on Meelayn's video were full of others sharing similar feelings but also some who were surprised to see her complaining about the cost of living in Alberta.
"The fact that Calgary is supposed to be more affordable," one person wrote, likely alluding to the fact that shopping in Alberta comes with the advantage of no sales tax. Perhaps they're even referencing the "Alberta is Calling" campaign, where the provincial government has tried to lure people to the province so they can enjoy a lower cost of living compared to cities like Vancouver or Toronto.
"It’s hard because Calgary is truly such a great city, I love living here," Meelayna wrote back to someone in the comments. "But it’s slowly becoming less affordable which sucks :/."
While the struggle is certainly real, Narcity recently had Canadians share some of their best grocery shopping hacks that help them save money, so that might help you find some new ways to save.
