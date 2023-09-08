A TikToker's Skit About The Cost Of Living In Canada Has Gone Viral & It's Painfully Funny
We laugh because it's true.
The cost of living in Canada is such a big talking point these days that even people who are making fun of it are going viral.
A new TikTok video featuring a comedic take on everything from the rising cost of food to the average cost of rent in Canada has received millions of views, most likely because of how painfully accurate it is.
The video, posted by @Herzy1000, was viewed over three million times within its first week on TikTok.
In it, the influencer, who commonly posts food reviews and comedy skits, impersonated a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agent welcoming a line of people into the country, warning them of the financial challenges that are before them.
"Hi, welcome to Canada," starts his warm greeting that quickly turns to an uncomfortable heads up about the country's "unaffordable housing," or inflation, which is "at an all-time high."
"Shawarma plates are like 20 bucks," he joked.
Other jokes pointed to the average cost of rent for an apartment in Canada, and that "nothing's available, good luck," while he even referenced Bill C-18 and Canada's ongoing spat with Facebook, Instagram, and Google over its news content.
"Our news is censored now. No one really understands fully what that means, it all happened really quick," he joked, referencing the fact that many Canadians now can't access news on social media platforms.
@herzy1000
Canada be like ... #satire - Things feel different now . Not everything I’m saying is true, of course, but this is how it feels sometimes . Are we a strong country with strong leaders? - #comedy #relatable #funny #funnyvideos #canada #canada🇨🇦 #country #family #travel
"Things feel different now," reads the caption of the video. "Not everything I’m saying is true, of course, but this is how it feels sometimes."
Judging by either the number of views on the video or the comments, it's clear that people in large part agree entirely.
"hi welcome to Canada half of your paycheck goes to tax n employee benefits 😭," one user commented.
"Best video 😅 welcome to Canada, need to wait 8 hours or more if you need to see a doctor," said another.
Despite the painful cost of living, it was the line about the cost of a shawarma plate that seemed to have so many people cracking a smile.
"The 20+ bucks shawarma plates BREAKS MY HEART," reads another comment, which received several thousand likes.
Sure, the video doesn't make things any better, but it's good to laugh sometimes.