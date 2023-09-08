This TikToker Saves Money On Groceries By Shopping In The US & Here's How It Works (VIDEO)
The exchange rate hardly makes a dent.
Ever get that sinking feeling at the checkout counter when you see your grocery bill? You're not alone. With food prices in Canada soaring higher than the price of Taylor Swift tickets, most are scouting for whatever savings they can get their hands on. Enter TikToker Brandi Dustin who's got a hack that has proven surprisingly effective.
With over 500,000 views on her TikTok video, Brandi spills the tea on her grocery shopping secret: she's crossing over to the U.S. for her grocery hauls.
That's right. Instead of the usual coupon clipping and deal hunting, Brandi has opted for a breezy 15-minute drive across the border. Considering the closest Canadian grocery store from her rural BC spot is a lengthy 45 minutes away, it's been a total game-changer.
"What about the exchange rate?" Your sensible self is probably asking right about now. But, fret not, Brandi's got an answer for that too.
The mom showcased a shopping spree that cost her just US$85.04 in the viral clip, roughly CA$117. The real zinger? The same items would've burned a CA$180-sized hole in her pocket back home.
Grocery prices in Canada have become crazy, so I go to the states to shop. Here's everything I got! #justinflation #trudeauneedstogo #inflation #savecanada #pierrepolievreforprimeminister
Some of the most standout deals in Brandi's haul pertained to packaged meat, pork chops for US$4.76 and sausages for US$3.74, with the content creator exclaiming that the price of animal products stateside were "insane."
It's also worth noting that Brandi has made a point to keep her newly discovered life hack legit. So, if you're tempted to try her cross-border shopping trick, heed her advice: always, and we mean always, declare the exact amount you've spent when cruising back into Canada.
"When I get to the US side of the border, I tell them exactly what I'm going down for, whether it's groceries or gas," she explained."If they bring you in for a secondary or search you in an inspection, they're going to know that you were lying."
But, what about those of us not living on the border, is there any hope? TikToker Kathleen Cassidy, a Canadian coupon queen, sure seems to think so. In fact, she's been dishing out her grocery-saving wisdom for over a decade.
Her pro tip? Dive deep into those weekly flyers, snag those discounted goodies, and stack up those loyalty points. And once you're in the savings groove, check out those loyalty program promos to make your dollar stretch even further.
In conclusion, if those grocery bills have you down, maybe it's time to think outside the box—or, you know, the country. And if that's not your jam, there's always a coupon or two to fall back on.
