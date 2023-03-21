Some Ontario Loblaws Shoppers Say No Name Is Now A 'Premium' Brand & Their Prices Show It
"I’ve noticed all the value brands have skyrocketed in price lately."
Public frustration with Loblaws prices has become the norm so far this year and while some shoppers — desperate to find cheap groceries in Ontario — have knelt down to buy the No Name brand, more people are finding it's no longer their best option.
The bright yellow No Name products once synonymous with a cheaper price tag, and a promise to shoppers that they could "switch and save," no longer seem to be the cheapest bet, and people are noticing.
One post in the r/Ontario Reddit thread has gotten hundreds of comments as one shopper questioned, "[Since] when has No Name become a premium brand!?" They follow up by posting a picture as proof that the Loblaws discount brand is outpricing its competitors.
Many users were quick to notice that not only was the No Name product more expensive in this case, but it even cost more for less food than the same product a few inches above it on the shelf.
As pictured above, the 400g pack of "No Name cheddar flavour" cheese for $4.29 is 40 cents more expensive than a package of Black Diamond cheese slices with 10g more cheese inside.
"Good catch," one person wrote in the comments. "Their new marketing slogan should be 'Less for More'."
Another Reddit user seemed to accurately summarize how people are feeling as they browse the grocery aisles these days.
"I fking hate grocery shopping now," Emma wrote. "You have to check the unit price and be aware of all their shady tricks. It's so annoying."
Another obviously frustrated shopper suggested, "they inflated the prices to cut them for next weeks sale," which has been a growing theory online among some people trying to keep track of rising grocery prices.
No matter how you look at it, this example is far from the first No Name price oops.
Earlier this year, I spotted a No Name container of cottage cheese slapped with the extra "switch and save" advertisement, which hilariously, was priced exactly the same as the identical products that surrounded it on the shelf.
The non-existent price difference between No Name and brand name cottage cheese. Stuart McGinn | Narcity
There were no savings to be found that day — my cottage cheese still cost me $5.49.
Back on Reddit, some grocery shoppers said Food Basics has become their "go-to" for cheap groceries.
"I'm saving a lot of money," one user commented. "I got 2 huge bags full of groceries there for under $50."
For anyone living in Toronto, there are no Food Basics grocery stores downtown, but there are plenty scattered elsewhere across the city and around Ontario if you're willing to give that grocery chain a chance.