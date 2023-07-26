32 Popular Canadian Snacks That You Can't Buy In The United States
Although you probably don't need to be further convinced that Canada is the best country in the world, this list will definitely give you another reason to believe it.
As it turns out, there are a lot of different snack foods available in Canada that Americans just can't get south of the border.
Even the chocolate and chips that might seem the same often have different recipes from one country to the other. So the junk food available in both Canada and the U.S. is simply not created equal, and we've got all the better renditions (if you ask us).
For anyone with a sweet tooth, Canada is home to some exclusive treats well beyond maple syrup and ketchup chips that American manufacturers haven't dared to dabble in. Check them out below!
Smarties
That's right, these colourful candy-coated chocolates are not available in the States. Americans have instead decided to anoint the name "Smarties" to what is known in Canada as Rockets.
Caramilk
The Caramilk Bar was created by Cadbury Canada and is still produced exclusively in Toronto. The American take on this classic is called "Caramello" and is less sweet and chewy compared to the Canadian Caramilk bar.
Crunchie
The Crunchie bar was also created by Cadbury Canada and is not available to our southern neighbours. In fact, there is no toffee-flavoured, honeycomb-centred chocolate bar at all in the States. What a shame.
Kinder Surprise
The delicious Kinder chocolate egg was created by Italy's Ferrero chocolate company in the 1970s and has since been exported worldwide. Although the U.S. has been a Kinder Surprise distributor since the beginning, they have recently begun to take their 1938 ban against candies with embedded toys more seriously. It is now impossible to find a Kinder Surprise egg in America.
Kraft Peanut Butter
Although Kraft is an American company, their PB is not made available in the States for whatever reason. Perhaps not to compete with leading brands Jif and Skippy, although any Canadian peanut butter-lover can attest to the fact that Kraft peanut butter is the best of its kind!
President's Choice ice cream
No shortage of creative flavours and perfect for any sweet tooth.
President's Choice chips
Step up your chip game, America!
Aero
It was briefly made available in the States back in the '80s, but now, Aero is all ours!
Hickory Sticks
Owned and produced by Canadian company Hostess Potato Chips, these guys have been a long-standing favourite in Canada. However, the brand's lack of competitive spirit and other largely unpopular chip flavours means there hasn't been much demand for exporting Hostess chips, and therefore, no one outside of Canada is distributing this special snack.
Coffee Crisp
Coffee Crisp was an independent Canadian product until Nestle Canada started marketing the chocolate bar under their brand in 2014. You still can't get them in the States, though!
Big Turk
Turkish Delight, in chocolate bar form. Get on our level, America.
Montreal-Style Bagels
The Montreal bagel is smaller, sweeter, denser, and made only in Canada!
Yorkie
The Yorkie is not for Americans!
KitKat
KitKat is produced by Nestle in Canada and by Hershey in America, with slightly different recipes. Guess whose is better?
Mackintosh "MACK" Toffee
Born in Nova Scotia, this sweet, hard toffee is made by Nestle and only distributed in Canada.
Dill Pickle chips
Available as a limited-time product in the States, but a regularly available and massively popular flavour in Canada.
Kraft Dinner
It's just called Kraft Mac & Cheese in America. It's no fun if you can't call it "KD!" Also, it apparently contains real cheese, but a true Canadian would never trade the pack of neon powder for anything else.
Hawkins Cheezies
The snack was invented after the Second World War and continues to be sold across Canada.
Swiss Chalet sauce
Not exactly a snack, but sauces are within the realm of food. And Canadians, you need to know how lucky you are. Chalet sauce is the most epic dipping sauce on the planet and has done wonders for rotisserie chicken and french fries alike. And American Swiss Chalet restaurants don't offer it at all!
Mr. Big
Cadbury Canada, back at it again! Mr. Big, the largest chocolate bar on the market, calls Canada its home and has not yet graced America's convenience stores.
Nanaimo Bars
A Nanaimo bar is a classic Canadian recipe and cannot be found anywhere in the States!
Wunderbar
Americans only have Butterfinger, which is like Wunderbar's less-hot cousin. Yes, I just described a chocolate bar as hot. No, I don't regret it.
Lay's Ketchup Chips
A Canadian chip staple and American rarity.
Jos Louis
Decades before Americans made a big deal out of red velvet cake in the early 2010s, Canadians were eating red velvet snack cakes out of wrappers. Americans can go ahead and spend 8 bucks on a gourmet cupcake, we'll always opt for the Jos Louis, the delicious and cheap snack cake that trumps any cupcake on the block.
Mars Bar
America's rendition is the Milky Way bar, but it is less creamy and sweet than the Canadian Mars bar.
BeaverTails
Okay, this one isn't a massive surprise. There is no American attempt at our insanely delicious, hand-stretched pastries topped with brown sugar and whatever else your heart desires, and I think that sanctions bragging rights.
Ruffles All-Dressed Chips
Every delicious chip flavour combined. Americans tend to be jealous of this Canadian commodity and always seem to grab a few bags while they're here.
Crush Cream Soda
Owned and distributed by American company PepsiCo, but only available in Canada for whatever reason. We're confused, but definitely not complaining!
Butter Tarts
These sweet, buttery, flaky tarts are a quintessential Canadian dessert, and can't be found anywhere else!
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
No other ginger alebrand will suffice when you're sick!
Crispy Crunch
This chocolate-covered peanut flake once was available in the U.S. but has since been discontinued. More for us!
Poutine
Last but not least, our national pride and joy — fries, cheese and gravy! A delicacy most Canadians can't live without is one that Americans won't find beyond border towns (and even then, can it really be called poutine?) To our American readers, if any of the aforementioned haven't convinced you to pay us a visit, I'm telling you, the poutine is worth crossing the border.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 29, 2020.