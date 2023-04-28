Canucks Got Real About The Canadian Snacks They Secretly Hate & Poutine Got Dragged
Some beloved Canuck foods actually got called out.🫣
The Great White North is chock-full of some truly delicious and unique Canadian snacks – but not everyone may be a fan.
In fact, in a recent Facebook callout, we asked Narcity Canada followers, "What’s one Canadian [food] that’s very popular but you personally don’t like?" and some truly beloved items got called out.
To begin with, some actually came for poutine. Yep -- really!
"I detest poutine! It’s nasty," one Facebook user said. "Fries are best with salt and vinegar. Maple syrup is ok in some forms but maple everything is overkill. Pumpkin and apple everything, too."
"Poutine.... I like my fries with a cheese sauce OR gravy, but not both," another stated.
A third called the dish "fattening" and "a heart attack in a styrofoam dish." Ouch.
Another Canadian snack that got a bunch of hate seemed to be ketchup chips, with a comment that simply named the snack receiving over 30 likes -- the most in this list.
Caesars seemed to be a close second, with one mention receiving 23 likes.
Maple syrup also got a whole lot of hate, with Canucks naming everything from maple cookies to "anything maple-flavoured" as products they dislike.
Another popular snack that got shot down were BeaverTails, with one person calling them "overpriced bland fried dough."
And surprisingly a bunch of people mentioned Nanaimo bars too, because they’re just "too sweet."
"Nanaimo bars (I’ll eat the bottom though once in a while) they are way too sweet for my liking," one Facebook user explained.
Another added, "I second the Nanaimo bars. I like sweets but they're just too much."
It should also probably come as no surprise that Canada’s biggest coffee chain got dragged, too.
"Tim Hortons. The coffee is truly terrible and the donuts aren't anything special," one person said, while another described Tims donuts as "like hockey pucks."
Butter tarts, Molson beer, and beloved fast food chain Swiss Chalet also got called out by Canadians.
