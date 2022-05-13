NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario caesars

7 Ottawa Caesars That Will Take You From Cocktail Hour To Hangover Brunch

A truly versatile drink.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Giant surf n' turf caesar at La Terrasse. Right: Spicy caesar from Fauna Ottawa.

@sophboulerice | Instagram, @a_bon_vivant_ | Instagram

Canada's version of a Bloody Mary is practically our national cocktail. Even though there are standard ingredients to include while making a caesar, such as the Clamato juice, Worcheshire sauce and vodka, there are so many ways to remake this drink, especially with different spices and garnish.

These Ottawa restaurants have their own take on the caesar and there are some truly epic ones to sip across the capital. You don't need to wait until National Caesar Day, or your next hangover brunch for that matter, to enjoy this savoury treat.

The Whalesbone

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 231 Elgin St. & 430 Bank St. & 1084 Wellington St. W. & 504a Kent St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This caesar is for seafood fans. Not only can you accompany their Oyster House Caesar with a meal of fish n' chips or lobster, but an oyster also comes as a garnish on top of your drink.

Menu

Social Restaurant and Lounge 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Progressive Canadian

Address: 537 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Their caesar is made with infused vodka with a house mix and a smoky rim, and they don't skimp on the garnish. They don't call it a Harvest Caesar for nothing.

Menu

Fairmont Chateau Laurier

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Likely the most epic caesar in Ottawa if not all of Ontario, there is no need to order an appetizer if this is the cocktail of choice. The Surf & Turf Caesar is meant to be shared, served with shrimp and charcuterie garnish, such as mini sliders or chicken and waffles.

Menu

Fauna

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 425 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Mezcal Caesar is one of many cocktail options at this fine dining restaurant in Ottawa. It is also made with gin, ghost pepper hot sauce and agave worm salt for a fun kick that is all their own.

Menu

Lexington Smokehouse and Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Barbeque

Address: 344 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Hail Caesar is made with vodka and is topped off with pickled garnish as you'd expect, but it's also served with a full piece of fried chicken. No need to order an app!

Menu

Heart and Crown

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Pub

Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300 & 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 62 William St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Hairy Larry Caesar is a fan favourite, if you know you know. Besides the usual ingredients such as Clamato juice, this cocktail is made with vodka and has bacon salt rimmer, topped off with stuffed olives, cheddar cheese and a pepperette, served with a beer side chaser.

Menu

The Albion Rooms

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: European inspired

Address: 33 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic building was once a hotel and you can still feel those vibes while dining. They offer various signature cocktails including a caesar served with some charcuterie garnish.

Menu

