'Daredevil' Star Charlie Cox Tried Canadian Chips & Said One Flavour Just Looks 'Wrong' (VIDEO)
Daredevil and Kingpin agree that one flavour is "tremendous."
Daredevil actor Charlie Cox and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio got a taste of Canadian hospitality at Fan Expo in Toronto on Sunday, where a random question sparked a potato chip taste test.
Cox, who is British, and D’Onofrio, who is American, were wrapping up a panel at the convention when they were asked a series of “either-or” questions. They breezed through the first few questions before they were asked which Canadian chip flavour is better: ketchup or all-dressed.
That question sparked an “oooo” from the crowd, and both actors quickly recognized they were wading into controversial territory.
"Wait a minute. You know we're not Canadian, right?" said D'Onofrio.
But the audience wasn't about to let them off the hook, and a few fans offered up bags of each flavour for an impromptu taste test, as Pizza Pizza had been selling them all day in the food court.
"This is like the Pepsi challenge," said Cox in an exchange caught in video.
The actor tried the all-dressed chips first and declared them to be "tremendous."
D'Onofrio tried the ketchup chips and seemed less than enthusiastic about them when asked for a review. "I'll keep my remarks to myself," he grumbled, after handing the bag off to Cox.
"These ketchup ones just look wrong," Cox said as he wiped the chip dust off his fingers. He tried one chip and immediately made a face, then set the bag aside and declared all-dressed to be the winner.
In fact, he went back and snatched them from D'Onofrio's hands to continue munching away on them.
Cox has been playing Daredevil (a.k.a. blind lawyer Matt Murdock) since 2015 when the series debuted on Netflix, while D'Onofrio has been the villainous Kingpin in that franchise for just as long. They've both since transitioned into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Cox appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, while D'Onofrio had a small role in Hawkeye.
The pair will be reunited in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, which started shooting in New York this summer. However, that series has been on hold due to the ongoing writer and actor strikes in Hollywood, which have brought the industry to its knees.
Actors aren't allowed to promote their work with major studios during the strike, and that meant that Cox and D'Onofrio couldn't discuss Daredevil at Fan Expo. Instead they talked about their lives, their paths to acting and their preferences — including chips.