A TikToker Who Moved From Hawaii To Alberta Ranked Canadian Snacks & One Was A Zero
A TikToker that moved from Hawaii to Alberta has ranked some popular Canadian snacks and here's how some of the classic Canadian favourites stack up.
Kepi, who reviews snacks on his TikTok @kepieats, has been sharing his reactions to Canadian snacks and there have been some surprising favourites.
The TikToker revealed to Narcity some of the best Canadian snacks he's discovered since moving to Alberta and one that really missed the mark.
Dare Maple cookies
A maple creme cookie is a truly Canadian classic and there's a reason they're sold at airports and gift shops all over the country. The Dare brand was some of Kepi's favourites and he scored an impressive nine out of 10.
"These are addictive and it's hard to stop at one cookie," he said.
Ruffles All Dressed
Chips don't get as Canadian as Ruffles All Dressed and they also ranked super high for Kepi at nine out of 10.
He said he loves the "unique flavour" which is apparently meant to be a mix of ketchup, barbecue and salt and vinegar.
Old Dutch Ketchup Chips
Another chip that stole Kepi's heart since he moved and scored a solid nine is the good old-fashioned ketchup chip, especially the Old Dutch brand.
Eat More
Scoring eight out of 10 was Eat More, a Hershey bar with chocolate, toffee and peanuts.
"I wish I had these growing up," he said.
Coffee Crisp
Kepi also gave Coffee Crisp a very respectable seven out of 10 for its "amazing taste and flavour."
Butter Tarts
Butter Tarts can be a little bit divisive for newcomers to Canada. However, Kepi said the "sweet and tasty" snacks ranked at aroudn five out of 10.
Cherry Blossom
One Canadian snack that was absolutely not a hit with Kepi is the Cherry Blossom.
The chocolate, cherry, coconut and peanut snack was the only one he'd rank as a zero.
"I wouldn't say I hated it, it was just not for me," he said.