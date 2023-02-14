US Basketball Players Try 7 Canadian Snacks For TikTok & The Reactions Are Gold (VIDEOS)
People in the Great White North have a deep love for exclusively Canadian snacks, and this Vancouver basketball team on TikTok has put their American player's tastebuds to the test.
A hilarious TikTok series of the U.S. players tasting different Canadian snacks for the first time gained popularity, and while some iconic snacks were hits, others got the spit take — literally.
Canadians on TikTok were even speaking up in the comments defending beloved snacks like maple cookies.
@vancouverbandits, a pro basketball team in B.C., has made seven videos in the series of their American players trying everything from Smarties to All Dressed Chips.
Although they were confused as to what All Dressed means, it got an A+ review. Not every Canadian snack was so lucky though.
Butter tarts got some harsh treatment from the players, but some Canadians might agree with that one.
"I don't know what the flavour is, but I don't like it," one said.
"Absolutely not," another added in his review.
There was some slight positivity, when one player said that "the crust is cool."
In the most recent part of the series, the players tried a Crunchie bar, and although two liked it, one of them actually had to spit it out.
One person in the comments backed up the move, saying, "I'm Canadian and can say they aren't that great."
While some classic Canadian treats got a resounding no, Nanaimo bars came through and impressed the American players. After all, they are in B.C.!
They did have trouble actually pronouncing the treat, but gave it a good review at least.
"Alright B.C., that's pretty good," one player said.
"I gotta take this make to Wisconsin with me," the other said, clearly pumped about the sweet treat.