KitKats Taste Different In Canada Versus The US & People Are Always Shocked When They Try It
You can taste the difference at first bite.
Did you know that a Canadian KitKat tastes completely different from those found in United States? You'd think that the brand would be consistent no matter where you buy it, but there's a good reason why many Americans like to load up on the bars whenever they're north of the border.
People on TikTok have been sharing their opinions about the chocolate brand for years, and the Canadian one almost always wins in a taste test.
TikToker Joseph Benedictis recently went viral when he blind-tested KitKats from both countries, and he was blown away by how much better the Canadian one tasted.
The minute the Canadian bit into the American KitKat, he said "That does not taste like the KitKat I'm familiar with."
"It tastes a lot sweeter than I'm used to," he shared. "I don't love it as much as I normally like KitKats."
When the TikToker bit into the Canadian one, he said: "I'm going to put my money on this is the Canadian one I love."
And he's not alone. Many others have had similar results when comparing U.S. and Canadian KitKats.
So what's the deal?
Are American and Canadian KitKats different?
Yes, American and Canadian KitKats are different. Even though both chocolates have the same name, they are actually made using different recipes.
For starters, the Canadian KitKat is made by Nestle. In fact, Nestle owns the rights to KitKat everywhere except for the U.S., where the name is owned by Hershey's.
TikToker Joseph Benedictis says the difference in KitKat recipes makes the Canadian one a little less sweet, and the chocolate tastes better than its U.S. counterpart.
Other reviewers have pointed out a difference in colour, with the Canadian chocolate being darker and "more distinct."
In other words, there's a clear distinction between the two, and many people often declare the Canadian one to be better.
The difference between the two bars is so clear that it's definitely become a thing online, where many TikTokers brag about getting their hands on a Canadian KitKat.
Another person took to TikTok to see if the chocolates in question were, in fact, different and they said that the American one "tastes like nothing."
They even called it a "crime."
So even though chocolate has the same name, we can undoubtedly say that they do not taste the same.
In other words, if you're a Canadian paying a visit to a friend in the United States, you might want to pack a couple of KitKats to make their day when you visit. It's just another delicious only-in-Canada food item that Americans can't seem to get enough of!