A US Father & Son Drove To Canada To Load Up On Ketchup Chips & The Response Is So Sweet
Can you live without ketchup chips?
Driving across the border to buy something you can't find in Canada, like Target products or Trader Joe's products, isn't anything new or surprising. But how often do you hear people do it the other way around?
A father and son drove from the United States to Canada's No Frills to fill up a shopping cart with Lay's ketchup chips, and people on the internet are loving it.
The duo visited a No Frills in Niagara Falls, Ontario, from Virginia, U.S., to buy their huge stockpile of ketchup-flavoured Lay's, which are much easier to find in Canada.
The road trip was a successful one, especially because they are basically famous on the No Frills store's Facebook page.
The question is, are Lay's ketchup chips worth a road trip?
Some fellow Canadians in the comments were thankful to live north of the border, if only because there are plenty of ketchup-flavoured products available in Canada.
"My favourite kind of chips, thank goodness I'm Canadian, haha," a Facebook user shared.
Another person shared other kinds of ketchup-flavoured products that the duo could find in Canada for their next visit. "You'll have to try the Miss Vickie's spicy ketchup as well - they aren't hot but they are really good. There's also currently ketchup cheesiest," they shared.
The post also inspired others to connect over road trips to the U.S. and all the different products they like to stock up on because they're hard to find in Canada.
"This is so funny, when shopping in the US I always bought back sweet barbecue chips that we couldn't get in Canada," a person commented.
"I can relate, every time we go to the States I buy what we can't buy here," another said.
Narcity reached out to Loblaw Companies for more details but did not heard back in time for publication.
Regardless, the post is so wholesome and shoppers are encouraging the father-son duo to enjoy every chip pack and return for more!