People On TikTok Confused Vancouver For New York City After Seeing This 'Gross' Video
"Alberta could never."
Canada and America have their distinct differences, but when it comes to big city rats — no one is safe (except for Calgary and Edmonton).
People thought one TikTok was taken in New York City, and not because of a Broadway Musical or Central Park. Huge rats are also a trademark of the U.S. city. However, the rat-filled alleyway shown in the video was actually in Vancouver.
People were shocked to see the video of a colony of rats running around the alley, having a free-for-all foodie fest on a slew of garbage. "So much wildlife in Vancouver," one person in the comments joked.
Many people commented that they thought they were looking at a New York City street before they saw Vancouver tagged as the location.
"New York City duuupee," one person wrote.
"I thought this was NYC until I saw the location tag in the video," another said.
"Eew I was gonna say New York? But this in Van city? Gross," someone else wrote.
Others quickly pointed out that this isn't a problem in Alberta.
This isn't just a rumour either. According to the Alberta government website, "rats were first reported on the eastern border of Alberta in 1950, and would have continued to spread westward had it not been for a rat control program that halted their advance and continues to maintain an essentially rat-free province to date."
Through pest control tactics, the government has actually kept the rats out, and clearly locals are appreciative.
"Alberta could never," one TikToker said.
Some people had some fun with the TikTok. "Ratatouille; Canadian edition."