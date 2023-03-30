People On TikTok Are Losing It Over This Little Boy In BC Talking About His Emotions (VIDEO)
Meghan Trainor even commented! 🥺
A little boy in B.C. has melted the hearts of millions of people on the internet after a TikTok video showing him talking through his emotions with his mom went viral.
Aldie, a four-year-old from Prince George, B.C. was filmed having a bedtime conversation with his mom about how he feels and it is just about the cutest thing you'll ever see.
"Today you did not make a smart choice. You hurt my feeling by not going outside," he told his mom.
"You know earlier, I couldn't go outside so I was a little sad," he explains.
While Aldie is expressing his feelings better than most adults could, his mom reassures him that everybody gets upset from time to time and we can't always do everything we want to.
"Life is like that. We get upset, we get mad, we cry," she said.
"That's emotions, mama," he agreed.
"I was wrong. Today, I had a hard time doing my emotions," he added, also checking in to make sure his mom loves him despite getting upset.
It really is the most wholesome video and so many people online agree as it's been viewed 16 million times in just two days on TikTok and so many people are praising the little boy's emotional intelligence.
"May I book a therapy appointment with him, please? I have insurance," one person joked in the comments.
Some famous faces even shared how much they loved the video, with singer and TikTok star Meghan Trainor leaving a comment.
"I can't wait for my boy to talk this much haha. So sweet," Trainor said.
Speaking to Narcity, Jonisa Padernos, Aldie's mom, said she didn't expect the video to blow up online the way it did.
"It was just one of our normal bedtime conversations and that night I just had the chance to record it, as I love recording videos to look back," she said.
"I did not expect this positive response from everyone at all, but we are so happy that we shared it and inspired a lot of people."