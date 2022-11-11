5 Canadian Snacks That I've Tried Since Moving & I Just Don't Get The Hype About
Caesars just aren't for me!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Since I moved to Canada from the U.K., I have taken my task of trying a lot of Canadian snacks very seriously.
While Canada has a really great selection (the chips can't be beaten), there are some super popular Canadian snacks that I just don't understand and no matter how many times I've tried them, I've had to give up and admit they just aren't for me.
The strangest part is, all the Canadians around me can't believe that I don't like some of these (especially the caesars). Strip away the nostalgia and national pride though, and all you're left with is a strange mixture of tomatoes and clam.
So, cover your eyes if you are a die-hard caesar-lover, because here's a list of snacks in this country that I just don't enjoy.
Caesars
I honestly think Caesars are the devil's work and nothing will change my mind. Calgary is the home of the Caesar so I've tried a lot of different variations since I arrived here but I just don't understand the hype. Despite loving savoury foods, a savoury cocktail just doesn't do it for me and adding clam juice is just wrong.
That's not to mention all the ridiculous garnishes you get with them. It's too much!
Butter Tarts
Look I know the clue is in the name here, but these are just too sweet and buttery for me.
They also usually have raisins in the filling too which is just another mark against them for me. While they're not the worst thing I've eaten, they aren't something I'd ever want to eat again.
Dill Pickle-flavour everything
Before I moved, I really didn't know just how many dill pickle-flavoured things I'd come into contact with in Canada.
There have been more understandable things like chips and jerky, and there are things that take pickles to the extreme like hot dogs where the bun is replaced by a pickle and even pickle vodka. There is nothing untouched by pickles and they just aren't for me.
Nanaimo Bars
When I first tried a Nanaimo Bar, I actually picked one up in the city of Nanaimo itself just to give them a fair test. Where's better to try a Canadian delicacy than the place they were invented right?
While all the ingredients sounded up my street, I just found them kind of underwhelming. They're super sweet and chocolatey, but there's just not much else to them in my opinion. Again, not awful but just meh.
Maple Syrup
I'm fully prepared that this might be the thing that gets me kicked out of the country but I have to come clean and admit that I just don't like maple syrup.
Despite it definitely being a vast improvement on the stuff we get in the U.K., it's just too darn sweet for me. I hate going for brunch and it's drowned in syrup and when I ask for it on the side, I feel like I'm being judged.