6 Weird British Snacks That Canadians Will Absolutely Not Understand
Marmite is god-tier!
When I moved to Canada, I knew there was going to be an abundance of new snack foods to try. Some I've loved, some not so much.
As much as I enjoy poking fun at some of the strange Canadian snacks (like dill pickle everything!), the U.K., where I grew up, definitely has its fair share of bizarre snack foods.
When I've had conversations with Canadians about some of the weirder food items you can find across the pond, I'm usually met with some confusion. But I'm telling you chips (fries) inside a sandwich cannot be beaten.
Marmite
Marmite's tagline is literally "love it or you hate it," and never has anything been so accurate, and I'm firmly in the "love it" camp.
Anything described as Yeast Extract is never going to appeal to the masses and neither is a weird, sticky, almost tar-like consistency. I wish there was a word I could use to describe the taste without just saying... yeasty.
But I'm telling you a slice of toast, with a spread of butter and marmite is the most delicious thing.
Pickled Eggs
As much as I love to mock Canadians for their obsession with everything dill pickle, the U.K. also has its own fair share of odd pickled snacks, eggs being one of them.
I've actually still to this day never tried a pickled egg because, honestly, they scare me a little bit. But I always have a distinct memory of going to a chip shop when I was young and there being a huge vat of pickled eggs on the counter.
I always wondered who actually ordered them.
Chip butty
Whenever I describe the magic of a chip butty, which is essentially fries in a sandwich to Canadians, there's usually a look of complete horror.
But it's basically non-negotiable in the U.K. if you're having fish and chips. All you need is the cheapest white bread imaginable (or a bread roll if you're feeling fancy) and big chip shop chips, loaded up with salt and vinegar and a ton of butter. It's simple but beautiful.
To me, this only works with chips from the chip shop so I wouldn't go putting any old regular fries in a sandwich.
Monster Munch
Again with the pickled flavouring but this time, the U.K. took a sharp left-turn with Monster Munch.
These puffed chips in the shape of monster feet are very cute but once you take a bite, your tastebuds will be practically singed off with the strongest, most acidic pickled onion flavour you'll likely ever taste.
I genuinely can't believe kids eat these because they are an assault on the senses. Still a top-tier snack though.
Pot Noodle
Imagine instant ramen but infinitely worse. There you have the humble Pot Noodle.
As a student, I definitely ate my fair share of Pot Noodles, specifically the chicken and mushroom flavour because they took literally no effort to make.
I wouldn't go as far as to say they're good, but they serve a purpose.
Pork Scratchings
Is there a more disgusting name for a popular snack than Pork Scratchings? I honestly don't think so.
Fried or roasted pork rinds are popular in a lot of different cultures but in the U.K., scratchings are a classic pub snack to have with a beer.