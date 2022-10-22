6 Canadian Snacks That I Fell In Love With After Moving From London & We Don't Have Back Home
Why is All-Dressed not a thing everywhere?
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
One thing I hadn't really considered when I moved from London to Alberta, Canada last year, was quite how different the snacking game would be.
Canadian snacks are a whole different ball game and there are so many different flavours and products to try, it was hard to know where to start but I already have some favourites.
While there are definitely quite a few snacks I miss from home (I love you, Monster Munch!), there are so many Canadian snacks that are staples for me now that I'm not sure how I went about my life before.
Miss Vickie's Chips
I am very much a chip (crisps) person and for me, Miss Vickie's has the absolute best flavour selection out there. Pretty much every flavour I've tried has been delicious but the real M.V.P. here is the sweet chilli and sour cream variety.
These are always in my stash of snacks and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Poutine
It's the dish of Canada for a reason! In certain parts of the U.K., chips (fries I guess here) and gravy are something you can pick up after a heavy night out but it doesn't quite have the same charm as good Poutine.
While a classic with gravy and cheese curds is unbeatable, I was surprised by just how many different varieties of poutine I could try here from Butter Chicken Poutine to Donair Poutine.
Ruffles All-Dressed Chips
What exactly is the flavour of all-dressed chips? I honestly couldn't tell you.
Ruffles said it's a combo of "salt & vinegar, ketchup, and BBQ" but whatever it is, I can't get enough. They're a Canadian staple for a good reason and we just didn't really have anything comparable in the U.K.
Kraft Dinner
As a mac and cheese lover, I was always pretty intrigued by the idea of KD but it wasn't until I got to Canada that I realized how much of a big deal it is.
Not only are there a bunch of different flavours to buy from the bat, but they also sell additional KD Flavour Boost packets in everything from Ghost Pepper to Cotton Candy (for some reason) so really the world is your oyster here. Step your game up, U.K.
Lays Ketchup Chips
Yes, this list is very chip heavy and no I'm not sorry about it. I'm a savoury snacker all the way and I hate to say it, but I do think Canada has a way better selection. I'm 99% sure that I did have ketchup chips in London made by Walkers (which is basically just Lays in the U.K.) but they were a limited edition thing.
However, in Canada, year-round access to ketchup chips is something you should all be excited by!
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons did eventually make its way to the U.K. but when I lived in London, Timmies was still a distant dream. Is it the best coffee and donuts you'll have in your life? Probably not, but the novelty still hasn't quite worn off for me yet.
There's one right by my building and nothing turns around a bad day like a Timbit (or 12) honestly.