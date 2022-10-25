A Walmart Supercentre Just Opened In Edmonton & It Has 'Many New Features'
A huge international aisle is just one of them!
A new Walmart Supercentre has just opened in Edmonton, and it has a huge international section to expand your culinary horizons.
The 149,000-square-foot location has opened at Edmonton Kingsway Mall and replaces the Edmonton Westmount branch, but it stands at more than a third bigger than the previous store, so it's going to have a ton of new features, Walmart said in a press release.
The supercentre is the first new Walmart store to open in Alberta in seven years, and it's set to have a huge selection of groceries and Canadian produce, fresh meat and seafood, as well as a bakery.
The international section has foods from all over the world, including Asia, India, the Middle East, Italy and Portugal, to name a few, alongside a dedicated international frozen food section.
There are also grocery pick-up and grocery delivery services, a pharmacy and a photo centre in-store, as well as a Walmart Wireless and Western Union.
You can also find a UPS Store and Ultracuts in the new location too, so it really is a one-stop shop.
Walmart added the new store would have sustainable features like a "transcritical CO2 refrigeration system" where any rejected energy is reclaimed to help heat the building, automated lighting systems with LED lights, HVAC controls and low-flow water fixtures to help reduce water use.
The huge store will employ 220 people (including 120 associates from the Westmount location), and they're currently hiring right now.
The store will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
How many Walmart Supercentres are in Canada?
Walmart has 402 stores in Canada, including 343 Supercentres and 59 discount stores.