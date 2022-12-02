A Giant New T&T Supermarket Has Opened In Calgary & It's Got A Pretty Sweet Dessert Bar
You can pick up a bubble tea with your groceries!
Calgary has just got a brand new T&T supermarket and not only will you be able to get your hands on groceries, but the new location also comes with its very own dessert bar.
The new Sage Hill supermarket which is Calgary's fourth location opened on December 1 and it has everything Calgarians love about T&T with a huge range of Asian snacks and beauty products to stock up on.
There's also a live seafood counter, a bakery, sushi and self-serve hot food if you just can't wait until you're home to eat.
It also has over 400 private-label products on offer with everything from cookware to dumplings and green onion pancakes.
If you find yourself craving a sweet treat, the supermarket is also home to Calgary's first T&T dessert bar where you can pick up brown sugar bubble tea, shaved snow ice cream, and grass jelly among others.
The new location also has a custom mural combining classic Calgary landmarks with some of the delicious foods representing T&T's Asian culture.
A new T&T location and dessert bar also opened at West Edmonton Mall in October.
T&T Supermarket
Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you choose from hundreds of delicious Asian snacks and groceries, T&T's first dessert bar in Calgary is a must-try.