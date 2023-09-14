T&T Is Opening A New Grocery Store In Downtown Toronto & The Supermarket Will Be Massive
This will be just the second T&T supermarket to feature street food!
There is a new T&T grocery store opening in Toronto and this supermarket will be absolutely massive.
Not only will the new location offer all of the grocery products that you expect but it will also have street food kiosks!
If you don't already know, T&T is the biggest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with more than 30 stores in four provinces.
It was announced on September 14, 2023, that another T&T supermarket is coming to downtown Toronto and it will be a huge 31,000-square-foot grocery store.
This will be just the second T&T grocery store location in Toronto.
After the College and Spadina location opened, the supermarket chain realized that there was a need for another "conveniently located" store in the city.
So, this new location right in the middle of downtown was chosen because so many delivery orders were going to the Yonge and Dundas area, T&T shared.
This T&T new location will be at 20 Edward Street in the Panda Condos, just off of Yonge Street and one block north of Dundas Street.
That means the downtown T&T Toronto grocery store will be steps away from Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway station, the Eaton Centre, Toronto Metropolitan University and more.
You'll be able to start shopping at the 31,000-square-foot grocery store in the spring of 2025.
There will be the supermarket chain's usual offerings — fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, pantry staples, snacks, and more — along with ready-to-eat meals and convenient food selections.
That includes Chinese-style crepes, Taiwanese-style stuffed rice rolls and popcorn chicken.
After the T&T Fairview Mall location that opened earlier in 2023, this new store will be just the second T&T supermarket to feature a street food section!
The new downtown Toronto location will also allow customers to earn T&T Rewards and order online for delivery with free shipping when spending more than $59.
A bunch of stores are currently open in B.C., Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, including T&T locations in Toronto, North York, Mississauga, Thornhill, Markham, Richmond Hill and Aurora.
