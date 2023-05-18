A Huge T&T Supermarket Just Opened In Toronto & It's Inside Fairview Mall (PHOTOS)
It's even got a gift shop!
A T&T Supermarket just opened a new location in Toronto, and it's located on the first floor of Fairview Mall!
Narcity got a first look at the new T&T Supermarket located at 1800 Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto, and although it's not the biggest one in Ontario, it's got plenty of perks to offer.
We went on a tour of the grocery store with Tina Lee, the CEO of T&T Supermarket, and indulged in a delightful array of fruits, meats, baked goods, and even street food samples.
T&T Supermarket has a total of 11 locations in Ontario, with the majority situated within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The company's origins trace back to 1993 when Cindy Lee, a Taiwanese immigrant, launched the brand in Burnaby and Richmond, B.C.
The supermarket's name partly pays homage to Lee's two daughters, Tina and Tiffany.
Renowned as Canada's largest Asian supermarket, T&T has gained recognition for its successful partnerships with local farmers.
Through these collaborations, the supermarket has played a pivotal role in providing the country with an abundant supply of fresh specialty produce, as well as indulgent offerings like Japanese wagyu beef and authentic Chinese greens.
The space
Fresh Asian produce at T&T Supermarket in Toronto.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
One of the most appealing features of the Fairview Mall T&T Supermarket is its lush and unique produce section, which features sought-after Asian fruits and veggies such as Japanese pineapple, lychee and Chinese cucumbers.
A selection of Chinese cucumbers.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
The meat section of the new T&T Supermarket is truly remarkable, offering a captivating display of live crabs, lobsters, and a selection of premium cuts of wagyu beef. It's a feast for the eyes that showcases the supermarket's commitment to providing customers with an exceptional variety of high-quality meat options.
The store's live seafood section.Patrick John Gilson | NarcityTowards the rear of the store, you'll find the bakery section, a haven for culinary creativity. This delightful area showcases a wide range of innovative Asian desserts, freshly baked bread, festive cakes, and a variety of other mouthwatering treats. Each day, the bakery diligently produces an array of fresh goods, providing customers with a delectable selection that is baked in-house.
A selection of baked good.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
You should never grocery shop on an empty stomach, which is why T&T Supermarket has incorporated a street food kiosk within the market. This convenient feature lets customers satisfy their hunger pangs with a quick and delicious bite.
The T&T Supermarket street food Kiosk.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
T&T Supermarket also features various snack aisles to cater to different flavour preferences, along with a unique gift shop showcasing trending toys from the Asian world.
Lee told Narcity that the shop, which is a first for the supermarket brand, commemorates the Chinese tradition of never showing up empty-handed when meeting someone.
The gift shop.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
The Food
During the store tour, Narcity was treated to various food samples, including a savoury Chinese Crepe. This flavorful delight is conveniently available for purchase at the store's street food kiosk, making it an ideal shopping snack choice.
The Chinese Crepe.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
We also had the opportunity to indulge in several of the market's distinctive baked goods, including a delectable sesame seed Mochi Bun with a creamy filling.
The Mochi Bun.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
To say the candy section at the new T&T Supermarket was colourful would be an understatement. If you have a sweet tooth and plan to catch a movie at Fairview's Cineplex, this aisle is an absolute must-visit.
The candy aisle.Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
For snackers aiming to make healthier choices, the store offers many options to satisfy their cravings, from popular Asian favourites like wasabi peas to roasted chestnuts.
A variety of snacks. Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
Overall, the new T&T Supermarket is poised to become a great addition to the mall. With its dedication to offering shoppers fresh and unique ingredients, combined with a competitive price point, it sets itself apart as a go-to destination for those seeking a remarkable grocery shopping experience.
T&T Supermarket
The sign outside of the T&T Supermarket.
Address: 1800 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: From its wide selection of fresh and unique ingredients to its delightful bakery section with innovative Asian desserts, this new T&T Supermarket has plenty to offer the GTA.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible.