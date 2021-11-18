Trending Tags

This Toronto Restaurant Is Like A South American Vacay & It Even Serves Boozy Pineapples

You can sip next to the colourful new graffiti bar. 🍍

You can turn vacay mode "on" at this vibrant restaurant in Toronto that opened this year. La Latina boasts delicious South American cuisine in a glowing, colourful space.

The venue is the latest concept by the same people behind Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse, and it was inspired by trips to South America.

You can enjoy authentic Latin food like wagyu steak and brisket tacos, and all meats are smoked in-house with an imported charcoal burning smoker.

To further the vacation vibes, the restaurant offers a selection of cocktails including the Mojito Colada, which is served in a pineapple and topped with flowers.

The venue just got a new bar with a vibrant graffiti mural that changes colour throughout the evening. There is live music on select nights for you to enjoy as you dig into your meal, as well as a DJ playing Latin tunes.

La Latina

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Latin American

Address: 150 Eglinton Ave. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is full of glowing lights, exotic cocktails, and vacay vibes.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

