A Garlic Festival Is Coming To Toronto With Pungent Cocktails & A Garlic Breath Contest
You'll want to bring your toothbrush. 🧄
Garlic martini, anyone? Toronto has tons of food festivals, but this one may just be the most unique, and the smelliest. The Toronto Garlic Festival is returning for its 12th year on September 25, and it sounds like a vampire's worst nightmare.
The one-day event is taking place at Wychwood Barns, and you can taste a variety of food and drinks with garlic-y flavours. While you may be imagining garlic bread and pasta, think again, because these vendors have taken this pungent bulb to the next level and have used it in unusual dishes.
You can sip drinks like The Garlic Martini and the Vanella Garlic Cocktail by Silverfox Distillery, or a sweet stout with black garlic and chocolate from Left Field Brewery.
Savoury dishes include things like the cheddar and roasted garlic biscuit with maple pulled pork from Mildred's Temple Kitchen and the Garlic Love Bomb from Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink, which comes with a roasted garlic clove and arancini rice ball covered in mozzarella.
The garliciness doesn't end with the main course. You can bite into a range of strong-smelling desserts at the festival as well. You can lick a boozy Garlic Pickle Juice & Vodka Ice Pop from The Pop Stand or try a black garlic macaron from Meringue Patisserie.
Aside from food, there will be activities like face painting, live music, a black garlic ice cream demo, and even a garlic breath contest.
The admission is $5 and includes a garlic shot. Visitors are reminded “Don’t Stink & Drive!” and are encouraged to take public transit or bike.
Toronto Garlic Festival
Price: $5 admission
When: September 25, 2022
Address: Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can eat garlic everything at this unusual food festival.
