Toronto's Immersive New Bar Has 'Avatar' Vibes & Is Full Of Ever-Changing Art (PHOTOS)

It's the first of its kind in the world!

Toronto's Immersive New Bar Has 'Avatar' Vibes & Is Full Of Ever-Changing Art (PHOTOS)
Selva Toronto

A brand new place for food and drink is coming to Toronto, but it's not your usual dining spot.

Selva is a brand new, never-before-seen venue from The Fifth (the same people behind RendezViews). It's the world's first immersive art multi-sensory resto bar, and while opening dates have yet to be announced, here's a peek at what you can expect.

Selva Toronto

Selva will whisk guests away from the city into a utopia of vibrant art. The interior is decorated by the same renowned artists that created RendezView's colourful outdoor mural.

Selva Toronto

While many of the details are being kept top-secret, photos reveal a jungle-themed oasis with luminous walls and massive murals that cover the entire space. It's almost like stepping into Avatar's Pandora.

Selva Toronto

The venue hinted that along with food and drinks, there will be some exciting daytime and nighttime experiences offered.

Selva Toronto

The menu itself is being kept under wraps, so there's no news of what you can expect to enjoy just yet.

Selva Toronto

More details about the space, food, and opening dates will be coming out soon, so keep an eye out for more information.

Selva

Selva Toronto

Selva Toronto

Price: To be announced

When: To be announced

Address: To be announced

Why You Need To Go: Step into the world's first immersive art multi-sensory resto bar at this new venue opening soon.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

