Toronto's New T&T Supermarket Will Be Inside A Mall & It's Going To Be Freakin' Huge
The new location is set to create more than 150 jobs!
There's going to be a brand new T&T Supermarket setting up shop next year in Toronto.
After partnering up with Cadillac Fairview, T&T announced that it is going to open its newest location inside CF Fairview Mall, right next to the Don Mills TTC subway station. The Asian food supermarket is going to take over the old Sears space and will be pretty massive at over 36,000 square feet.
"T&T Supermarkets is at the forefront of Asian food innovation — always sourcing new and trendy items, as well as ensuring we stock the traditional favorites that are important to the communities we serve," CEO of T&T Supermarkets Tina Lee said in the announcement.
CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
"We're excited to become a part of CF Fairview Mall and look forward to bringing new business to the area — our stores are destinations, attracting customers all over the region."
The new location is expected to create over 150 jobs.
Earlier this year, T&T opened a downtown location in Toronto, where the grand opening on College Street attracted swarms of people. There used to be a location on Cherry Street in Toronto, but according to The Toronto Star, it closed for the redevelopment of the Port Lands area.
The popular Asian grocery store chain currently has 29 stores across the country.
T&T Supermarket
CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
Store: T&T Supermarket
Where: Fairview Mall, 1800 Sheppard Ave. E.
Opening: Winter 2022
