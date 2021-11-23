Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto's New T&T Supermarket Will Be Inside A Mall & It's Going To Be Freakin' Huge

The new location is set to create more than 150 jobs!

Toronto's New T&T Supermarket Will Be Inside A Mall & It's Going To Be Freakin' Huge
Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

There's going to be a brand new T&T Supermarket setting up shop next year in Toronto.

After partnering up with Cadillac Fairview, T&T announced that it is going to open its newest location inside CF Fairview Mall, right next to the Don Mills TTC subway station. The Asian food supermarket is going to take over the old Sears space and will be pretty massive at over 36,000 square feet.

"T&T Supermarkets is at the forefront of Asian food innovation — always sourcing new and trendy items, as well as ensuring we stock the traditional favorites that are important to the communities we serve," CEO of T&T Supermarkets Tina Lee said in the announcement.

T&T Supermarket Fairview Mall CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

"We're excited to become a part of CF Fairview Mall and look forward to bringing new business to the area — our stores are destinations, attracting customers all over the region."

The new location is expected to create over 150 jobs.

Earlier this year, T&T opened a downtown location in Toronto, where the grand opening on College Street attracted swarms of people. There used to be a location on Cherry Street in Toronto, but according to The Toronto Star, it closed for the redevelopment of the Port Lands area.

The popular Asian grocery store chain currently has 29 stores across the country.

T&T Supermarket

CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Store: T&T Supermarket

Where: Fairview Mall, 1800 Sheppard Ave. E.

Opening: Winter 2022

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A New T&T Supermarket Has Just Opened In Toronto & The Lineup Is MASSIVE (PHOTOS)

The lineup was around the block!

@miss.connieleong | Instagram

T&T Supermarket is having its grand opening in downtown Toronto today, and people are lining up around the block to get inside.

The popular Asian grocery chain opened its doors on August 20 at its new location, 297 College St., after closing its previous popular location on Cherry Street in 2020.

Keep Reading Show less