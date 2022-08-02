Ryan Gosling Compared Canadian Snacks To British Snacks & Shared His Problem With Poutine
Ruffles vs. Monster Munch? 🇨🇦 🇬🇧
Ryan Gosling was recently presented with a variety of snacks and had to make some tough calls on which ones he preferred.
The Canadian celeb sat down with LadBible, who pitted snacks from Canada and the U.K. against each other and made Gosling pick a winner.
First up in the taste test was poutine versus pork pie and Colman's mustard.
While taking a bite of the Canadian treat, which he pronounced the French way, Gosling hid his face behind his jacket to avoid any unfortunate gifs that the people of the internet might make.
When someone asked him if he liked it — which he confirmed he did — they then asked if they were pronouncing the dish the wrong way, which they called "POO-teen."
"You are," Gosling said with a laugh. "I don't like that its name is poutine. I wish it was not poutine."
As for the pork pie, which is apparently made with chopped-up pork and pork fat, he didn't appear to be into it.
"Well, just texturally, we're already having a problem," he said. "Is that a jelly? Is that a meat jelly? Meat jelly is like something someone calls you in junior high and you never live it down."
Next up, he compared Nanaimo bars, which he called "a Canadian classic," to Tunnocks tea cakes, which are cookies with what appears to be marshmallow enrobed in chocolate. For that round, he picked the U.K. treat as the winner.
For the third pairing, he was asked to choose between Ruffles All Dressed chips and Monster Munch, which are chips shaped like a monster's foot.
"I've been explaining these to Margot Robbie, who loves snacks and seems to be totally baffled by the idea of an all-dressed chip, but it does exist," he said of his Barbie co-star.
However, despite his love for the Canadian classic, he admitted that Monster Munch was the more interesting of the two.
Gosling was then asked to choose between Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo and Turtles, with the Canadian chocolate taking the win.
And lastly, in a battle of pancakes with maple syrup against a Greggs sausage roll, the clear winner for Gosling was the Canadian breakfast.
"It's like a fancy hot dog. It's like a hot dog in a tuxedo," Gosling said of the sausage roll.
Ultimately, Canada won the contest, but like a true Canadian, Gosling refused to gloat!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.