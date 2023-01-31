Kellogg's Is Introducing So Many New Canadian Snacks In 2023 & Here's What's On The Menu
Our mouths are watering already. 🤤
Ready for something new? Kellogg's has announced that it will be introducing a new lineup of Canadian snacks in 2023 that will definitely make your mouth water.
Kellogg's Canada is introducing new flavours of chips, breakfast foods (Cinnabon cereal, anyone?) and snacks across the country, and you can start putting together your shopping list now.
Here are the new Canadian snacks rolling out coast to coast this year that you'll want to look out for.
Vector Apple Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
Vector Apple Cinnamon Crunch Cereal.
You'll now be able to enjoy high-protein cereal with the "sweet, homey goodness" of apples and cinnamon.
According to Kellogg's, the cereal features 14 grams of whole grains and 11 vitamins and minerals.
Special K Cinnamon Pecan Cereal
If you like Special K, this "must try" flavour needs a spot on your grocery list.
The latest addition features crunchy whole grain flakes, real pecan pieces and the warm taste of cinnamon, which sounds like autumn in a bowl.
Maple Cinnamon Frosted Flakes Cereal
Maple Cinnamon Frosted Flakes Cereal.
Frosted Flakes get a Canadian upgrade with the addition of maple and cinnamon for what's sure to be a "grrreat" flavour.
The cereal makes for a fun breakfast or just a sweet snack!
Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal
Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal.
If your inner child has always wanted to have brownies for breakfast, Kellogg's is introducing the next best thing.
Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal features multigrain cereal with a chocolatey filling that's sure to take care of any chocolate cravings.
Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal
Continuing the trend of having something sweet for breakfast, Kellogg's is also introducing Cinnabon Cereal, which features crunchy cinnamon roll swirls with "warm cinnamon bakery notes," cinnamon, and icing flavour.
Mornings will never be the same!
Kashi Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal
Another Canadian spin on breakfast, these bite-size maple-flavoured waffles are said to be "like a hug in a bowl," and are kind of like an adult version of Honeycomb cereal.
Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles
Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles.
Your Eggos are getting an upgrade, with three new flavours to dream about having for breakfast.
New for 2023 are Cinnamon Brown Sugar (a revamped version with more of each flavour), Strawberry Delight and Blueberry, with the latter two featuring baked-in fruit pieces for a sweet treat.
Pringles Scorchin' Potato Chips
Pringles Scorchin' Potato Chips.
If you love a crunchy, savoury snack, you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for new Pringles flavours in Scorchin' BBQ, Cheddar, and Sour Cream & Onion.
The chips take the sweet, molasses flavour of BBQ and the classic taste of cheddar and sour cream and onion flavours and turn up the heat with the addition of cayenne pepper.
Pringles Ranch Flavoured Potato Chips
Pringles Ranch Flavoured Potato Chips.
A ranch Pringle? Canadians definitely seem to love condiments as chip flavours -- looking at you, ketchup chips -- and this new option from Pringles will likely be no exception.
"Since Pringles is known for delivering insanely accurate food experiences bursting with flavour, you know this one is going to be good," says Kellogg's.
Rice Krispies Squares Homestyle Bars
Rice Krispies Squares Homestyle Bars.
These bars are 50% bigger than your average Rice Krispies treat, and come packed with melted marshmallows throughout for a classic snack.
The treats also have writeable wrappers where you could put a handwritten note and make it an extra sweet treat for someone else.
RXBAR Vanilla Almond
RXBAR Vanilla Almond.
These protein bars are made with just a few ingredients, including real vanilla, egg whites, dates, cashews and almonds, and reviews say they're perfect for satisfying cravings.
Feeling hungry yet? A spokesperson for Kellogg's Canada tells Narcity that the new snacks are already hitting shelves and that they'll continue rolling out in the coming months.