I Tried KD's New Flavour Cups & Here's Why They're Worth The Heartburn (PHOTOS)

The new offerings are Jalapeno, Poutine and Spicy Buffalo.

​A cup of Poutine, Jalapeno and Spicy Buffalo KD. Right: Jalapeno KD.

After having personally tried TikTok's Kraft Dinner hack for blissfully cheesy KD, I'd like to think I'm a bit of a connoisseur of the beloved Canadian staple. So, when I received an offer to try out the new Flavour Cups I was excited to give it a shot.

The three flavours that are now available for the first time in the flavour cup format are Spicy Buffalo, Jalapeno and Poutine and I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed each of the offerings.

Even though they gave me heartburn, I still ate them all and then had to lie down for 15 minutes to enjoy my little food coma after eating so many yummy carbs.

Best of all, it only takes a few minutes to make — all you do is open the cup, take out the cheese flavour package, put some water in, microwave for three minutes, add the powder in, give it a stir and voila! Lunch in under four minutes.

Here's a breakdown of each flavour and the score I think they each deserve out of 10.

Poutine

\u200bA cup of Poutine KD. Right: Poutine KD.

What could possibly be more Canadian than poutine? Poutine-flavoured Kraft Dinner, of course!

I was most excited to try out this flavour profile and it did not disappoint.

It has all the meaty richness of poutine gravy and while I wouldn't say it's entirely comparable to a poutine, it could fulfill a craving since the flavours are so yummy.

I give it a 9/10.

Jalapeno

A cup of Jalapeno KD. Right: Jalapeno KD.

I'm pretty good at handling my spice, but my goodness, she is spicy! I loved it. I usually have to reach for Frank's to add to my normal KD but this (dare I say it) is perfect all on it's own.

By this point in my taste test, I was starting to get heartburn, but I couldn't stop myself from taking a few more bites of this wonderfully hot and flavourful little meal in a cup.

A 10/10 for me.

Spicy Buffalo

A cup of Spicy Buffalo KD. Right: Spicy Buffalo KD.

While Spicy Buffalo was good, it wasn't as great as Poutine and Jalapeno.

It has a vinegary hot sauce kick, but for me, that's sort of all I got from it. This flavour felt a little more one-note than the other two which seemed to have more full-bodied profiles.

That being said, I still enjoyed it, so I'd give it a 7.5 out of 10.

So would I recommend KD Flavour Cups? Absolutely!

