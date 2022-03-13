Editions

3 Ways To Level Up Your Kraft Dinner Leftovers That'll Probs Make You Drool (PHOTOS)

Heartburn, but make it gourmet!

A baked potato stuffed with Kraft Dinner. Right: Jalapeno poppers stuffed with Kraft Dinner.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I recently tried out TikTok's hack to make Kraft Dinner even better than it already is and while I thoroughly enjoyed how it turned out, I ended up with so much in leftovers.

I hate food waste but there were only so many times I could reheat the KD and eat it over and over again, so I decided to put my thinking cap on and see if I could get creative with it.

I made some plans, bought some groceries, blasted Taylor Swift's folklore (which is her best album ever, don't even @ me) and got my groove on in my hilariously tiny Toronto kitchen.

First up was appetizers. I had some leftover Tostio scoops, so I literally just heaped my congealed KD into the chip and added some bacon crumble.

After toasting it in the oven for about ten minutes, I took it out, topped it with some green onions and voila! You could definitely serve this at a Super Bowl party or as a little fun surprise during a cocktail hour.

If I were to make it again, I might even do a balsamic drizzle for a little acidic kick.

Scoops with Kraft Dinner, bacon, and green onion. Scoops with Kraft Dinner, bacon, and green onion. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Next up was jalapeno poppers which was the concept I was most excited about.

I halved, cored and deseeded a few peppers and then spread some cream cheese into the hollowed-out bodies before aggressively stuffing in some KD. I put it in the oven for about 20 minutes since I wanted the pepper to cook through a bit to lessen some of the heat from the jalapeno.

Once it was ready, I again topped with green onions (mainly because I had them and needed to use them up) and took a bite. I thoroughly enjoyed this and would 10/10 serve to guests who can handle spice.

Japapeno with cream cheese, Kraft Dinner, and green onion. Japapeno with cream cheese, Kraft Dinner, and green onion. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

And for my main course, I tested out a KD baked potato.

After stabbing my potato with a fork (which the internet told me I need to do so it won't explode?!), I drizzled it with olive oil, salt and pepper and popped it in the oven. I left it to do its thing for about 50 minutes, flipping once around the midway point.

Once it was ready and cooled, I halved it, scooped out the fluffy interior potato, mashed it with some leftover cream I had from the initial KD recipe, and seasoned with salt and black pepper.

I put it back into the potato skin shell, added some Kraft Dinner on top, and put it back in the oven for a few minutes to let everything warm through.

This was by far my favourite dish of the day. I highly recommend!

Baked potato with Kraft Dinner and green onion. Baked potato with Kraft Dinner and green onion. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

At the end of my evening, I was full of carbs and heartburn, which is truly not a bad way to spend a Sunday.

Getting wild in the kitchen is something I love doing, but next time I make a recipe, I'll try to make sure I don't have leftovers to last me for at least a week's worth of meals!

