This Canadian Candy Store Sells Super Rare Items & Here Are 11 Of The Weirdest You Can Buy
The World's Hottest Gummy Bear?
Got a sweet tooth? If you're in the mood for unique and strange candies from all around the world, this Canadian candy store has got you covered.
Freak Lunchbox, an online candy shop with locations in Atlantic Canada, sells some of the "world's most exclusive and exceptional" candy and snacks, and they have tons of unique items that you've probably never heard of.
Freak Lunchbox has retail locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland, but you can also ship their candy right to your door if you're in Canada or the U.S.
From candy inspired by an iconic Canadian meal to a gummy bear hotter than a jalapeno, here are 11 of the most unique and rare snacks and treats you can buy.
KitKat Blueberry Muffin
Price: $2.49
Details: KitKat has a lot of lesser-known flavours like matcha and white chocolate, but have you ever heard of blueberry muffin KitKat?
The snack features the classic KitKat wafers in a blueberry muffin-flavoured creme, and is supposed to taste like you've bitten into a freshly-baked version of the real thing!
Mentos Choco Mint
Price: $2.99
Details: This unique treat from Brazil is actually chewy caramel with a soft, mint dark chocolate centre, a twist on Mentos' typical fruit-flavoured or plain mints.
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Gummies
Price: $16.99
Details: Kraft Dinner is known for their April Fool's Day pranks about KD-infused products, but this one is legit.
The product is described as "everyone's favourite Mac and Cheese now in gummy form," and is said to have a fruity flavour, rather than a cheesy taste.
Froot Loops Gummies
Price: $6.99
Details: Why eat regular cereal when you can have it in gummy form?
Froot Loops Gummies are said to taste just like the cereal and look like it too, with a light coating of sugar to mimic that classic crunch.
Warheads Sour Soda
Price: $2.99 each
Details: If you're feeling nostalgic for your childhood days of eating Warheads Sour Candy, you can pucker up with a new soda version of the treat.
The drinks are available in classic Warheads flavours, like Sour Green Apple, Sour Black Cherry, Sour Watermelon and Sour Lemon.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk.
Price: $6.99
Details: You can get the flavour of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on the go with this drink version of the cereal. You can have it on its own or even add it to a meal or recipe, like a Cinnamilk latte topped with Cinnadust.
The World's Hottest Gummy Bear
Price: $10.99
Details: This small but fearsome gummy bear is infused with chili extract rated at 9 million Scoville units, which is said to be 900 times hotter than a jalapeno pepper, so you might want to keep a few cartons of milk handy while trying it.
Hammond's Chicken and Waffles
Hammond's Chicken and Waffles.
Price: $5.99
Details: Chicken and waffles together isn't a wild idea, but chicken and waffles and milk chocolate? That's new.
Hammond's Chicken and Waffles is like breakfast served in chocolate bar form, complete with maple syrup.
Kool-Aid Chewing Gum
Kool-Aid Chewing Gum.
Price: $2.99
Details: If you're tired of making Kool-Aid the old-fashioned way (who wants to wait several hours for gelatin to freeze?) you can just eat it instead.
This nostalgic treat smells and tastes just like your favourite Kool-Aid flavours, like Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape.
Pickle-in-a-Pouch Hot Mama
Pickle-in-a-Pouch Hot Mama.
Price: $3.99
Details: Pretty straightforward, this treat is a hot and spicy pickle in a pouch by Van Holten. It's perfect for those who like to have their pickles on the go.
Lucky Charms Marshmallows
Price: $6.49
Details: This is less weird and more like a dream come true. This magically delicious item is simply a bag full of giant Lucky Charms marshmallows (the cereal was always just in the way, really).
Which would you try?