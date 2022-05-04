This Snack Store In Vancouver Sells Super Rare Treats & So Much More Random Stuff
Bet you never tried Oreo coffee!
There is a super cool spot in Vancouver where you can spend an entire day exploring aisles of rare snacks.
The shop has two locations in the city, and both are filled with unique treat options — including the unforgettable Dunkaroos. Plus, they randomly sell streetwear in the store too, making it a one-stop shop.
It's basically a foodie's dream come true, and you're sure to find food items beyond your imagination inside.
It's called Lucky's Exotic Bodega, and walking in will transport you back to the days of being a kid in a candy shop.
Food items like International Delight Oreo flavoured coffee, Bob Ross sparkling drinks, Truffle Lays from Thailand and so much more — are all available here.
When you see some of the items in this shop for the first time, your jaw will probably drop to the floor.
It's a super quaint little shop that is the perfect stop for an afternoon stroll.
One location is at 2641 East Hastings St., and the other is at 1361 East 41St. — so you can even hit up both in one day.
Lots of their food and candy items for purchase even have familiar video game twists. You can find rare candy snacks like Super Mario gummies that are shaped like each character of the game.
Not only does the shop sell food and drinks, but they also sell some super cute streetwear like unique Nike shoes.
Kind of random — but why not get sneakers at the candy store?
This rare shop is definitely one to check out next time you are in the Vancouver area.
Seriously, these snacks would make the most impressive gift for any friends or family members.
Luckys Exotic Bodega
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2641 E Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This snack shop is like no other. It has so many amazing food and drink items that you probably won't be able to find anywhere else.