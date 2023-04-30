We Asked Canadians The Must-Try Foods In Each Province & These Might Surprise You
Tried a prairie oyster yet?
There are so many famous Canadian snacks and dishes out there, but how much do you know really about our nation's more regional dishes?
To get an idea of the most well-loved dishes from across the country, we asked our Facebook audience on Narcity Canada, "What food should someone try if they visit your province for the very first time?"
And we got a ton of responses.
Starting with the Pacific, a ton of BC-ers vouched for a some iconically west coast dishes.
Facebook users James, Michelle and Linda all pointed to a Canadian treat named after a city in B.C., the Nanaimo Bar. Others recommended the salmon there while one commenter joked that an iconic B.C. food is the "25mg [cannabis] edible."
Heading eastward into the prairies, a bunch of Albertans recommended the food they most associate with the wild rose country — beef.
"The best beef I’ve ever eaten, anywhere," said Candice.
As we head into the Prairies of Saskatchewan, we get people mentioning some sweeter options such as the Saskatoon berry pie. Saskatoon berries are a tart, blueberry-like fruit you can find across Western Canada and the Prairies.
Plus, people pointed to the stomach-churning "prairie oyster," which, if you're unfamiliar, is not the famous cocktail and hangover cure, but is actually bull testicles, sometimes fried and served with a dipping sauce.
Sounds like something people might be eating on a dare!
If that's not your style, you can also grab Saskatchewan's own Regina-style pizza, which is similar to a deep dish with layers of toppings, and a chewy crust.
As for Manitoba, one commenter named Ken came in to bat for "goldeye," a type of lake fish that is most commonly found in the province. Another commenter came in to mention "honey dill," a common dipping sauce out in Manitoba.
Ontario obviously got a lot of people coming to bat for it, as it is the most populous province after all!
One of the top foods that are emblematic of Ontario, according to Ontarians, is the butter tart, with many extolling how Ontarian the dessert is.
Other Ontario foods that got name-dropped include beaver tails and pizza, which, to be honest, seem like two items you can get all over Canada.
"As a main course Ontario meal may I suggest Lake Erie perch with celery bread," commented Paul. For the unaware, celery bread is a specialty bread made from white bread and a special butter and celery seed mixture.
Heading into Quebec, the answer is really quite clear — poutine.
So many people in history have talked up the joys of Quebec poutine, that it's hard to come up with something new to say about it!
"Most definitely poutine if in Quebec, said Franceen. "It’s the real deal."
Others also pointed to the ever-classic Montreal-style bagel.
Over on the east coast, not only were there talks of seafood like lobster and mussels but also the nationally famous donair that you can get in places like Nova Scotia.
And someone also tossed a mention to a traditional Acadian dish called a Rappie Pie, which is made of potatoes, broth and some sort of protein such as chicken, pork or seafood.
And if you're interested in regional Canadian food, you should also check out the many different types of Canadian pizza. And believe it or not, there are actually a lot!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.