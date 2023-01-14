Someone Asked Canadians If They Put Ketchup On Kraft Dinner & It Sparked A Debate
Apparently putting anything other than ketchup on Kraft Dinner "is just.... non-Canadian." 🤔
Someone sparked a debate on Reddit by asking Canadians if putting ketchup on Kraft Dinner is something they like to do or not.
In r/AskACanadian/, someone started a thread on January 11, 2023, with what turned out to be a pretty controversial question: "Ketchup on Kraft Dinner, yay or nay?"
There have been more than 200 comments on the post and while some people simply said yes or no, others were pretty divided about what should be put on top of Kraft Dinner.
"I liked it when I was a kid, now I find it gross," one person said. "I put Frank's on it sometimes though."
Another person said that they believe you shouldn't put ketchup on KD when it's fresh but when it gets cold "ketchup is a necessity."
Someone else shared the same sentiment that ketchup only goes on leftover Kraft Dinner, not when it's hot from the pot.
Others said that adding ketchup is "f*cking yikes" and a "major food crime."
"Not everyone knows this but it's actually an old federal law here. If you don't put ketchup on your KD, you actually lose your Canadian citizenship," one person joked in defence of ketchup.
According to someone in the Reddit thread, putting anything other than ketchup on Kraft Dinner "is just.... non-Canadian."
That didn't stop people from sharing what else they put on Kraft Dinner though including sriracha, soy sauce and even vinegar.
One person said they only put on Worcestershire sauce, not ketchup and someone replied to the comment with, "Believe it or not, straight to Canadian hell."
Since Canadians are known for loving KD, a study was done to rank the provinces that eat the most Kraft Dinner and, as it turns out, it's eaten the most in P.E.I. while the province that eats it the least is Saskatchewan.
Recently, a newcomer to Canada tried Kraft Dinner for the first time and shared that he was "so excited" to get a taste because he wanted to try it his entire childhood.
He questioned if the cheese was real and then said after taking a bite that it tasted "strange." Yikes!
If you're looking for new ways to make KD, there's a TikTok Kraft Dinner hack that doesn't follow the cooking instructions on the box and results in a very creamy, cheesy version.