Canadians Really Love Kraft Dinner & These Provinces Eat The Most Of It
Canadians are world-famous for their love of Kraft Dinner.
And a new study has broken down exactly how much each province across the country is loving that classic boxed mac and cheese.
The study, done by the gambling website time2play, surveyed 1,000 Canadians to figure out the average amount of KD – Kraft Dinner – is being consumed in each province. The territories sat this one out due to insufficient data.
The honour of the number one consumer of Kraft Dinner in Canada goes to the smallest province in the federation, Prince Edward Island!
Islanders are consuming an average of 4 boxes a month, according to the survey. There's more to the Maritimes than just seafood apparently!
After P.E.I. comes Newfoundland & Labrador with people there having around 3.62 boxes every month.
We then head over to Western Canada with the third slot going to Alberta, with their residents eating an average of 3.47 boxes of cheesy, pasta-y goodness.
Picking up the fourth place is Quebec with 3.12 boxes and the fifth place goes to Manitoba with 3.04 boxes.
After that comes Nova Scotia (3 boxes), Ontario (2.98 boxes), New Brunswick (2.66 boxes), British Columbia (2.6 boxes) and Saskatchewan (2.53 boxes).
On the whole, Canadians consume about 3.15 boxes of the quick and affordable meal.
However, 25.3% of respondents said they haven't purchased KD in the last year.
Some of the reasons cited were perceptions that the dish is unhealthy, dietary restrictions and just not liking the taste.
But, that doesn't change the fact that Canada is one of the countries that eats more Kraft Dinner than any other nation. We eat 55% more than Americans do!
And that's not the only food that Canadians love.
There are loads of varieties of poutine across the country as well as some incredibly unique and interesting pizzas that you can only get in the Great White North.
