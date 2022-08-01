6 Ways People Levelled Up Their Kraft Dinner On TikTok That Might Just Change Your Life (VIDEOS)
Kraft Dinner + chocolate milk?? 🤔
If you've ever taken a scroll through #foodtok, you might have come across some of the interesting and creative ways Canadian TikTokers are levelling up their Kraft Dinner.
Just to refresh your memory, the way KD suggests you cook your meal is by boiling the pasta in water until it's tender, draining, and returning to your pot.
You then add margarine, milk, the cheese powder, give everything a good stir, and voila! A classic Canadian staple ready in under ten minutes.
If you're feeling adventurous, you might want to give one of these suggestions a try the next time you're looking for a cool new Kraft Dinner recipe!
Make it gourmet
@laurrrrrrr22
Amp up your kd ... inspired by @moliza_a and @irinacostie 👍 added graded cheddar cheese as well
In this scrumptious-looking video from @laurrrrrrr22, she adds butter, cream cheese, garlic powder, and paprika to her cooked noodles before adding the cheese packet and milk.
She then adds in a dollop of sour cream and oregano before finishing everything off with freshly cracked black pepper.
Make it a pogo
What's better than KD? KD in a pogo, according to @cheflevi.
He cooks the KD pretty much according to the package but adds in extra cheese and an egg before spreading it flat on a tray and freezing it. He then skewered some weiners and cheese before encasing them in the frozen KD.
They then get breaded and fried until golden brown.
"That sh*t slaps," said @cheflevi of his unholy creation.
Make it with chocolate milk
@beardohweirdoh
Had to try this!
Next up, @beardohweirdoh decided to try out a little comparison. He cooked one box of KD as per the instructions, and for the second box, he subbed in chocolate milk instead of regular milk, which he admitted he was a little nervous about.
After adding in the unexpected ingredient, he said that while it looks like "swamp water," it actually smells and tastes good!
Go figure!
Make it creamy
And @_nikkigillespie_ shared how she makes her KD extra cheesy, which has over half a million likes on TikTok.
Instead of boiling the pasta in just water, she also adds the cheese powder and butter so that everything absorbs into the noods.
After the pasta is cooked through, she adds cream, cheese and black pepper and the result looks super creamy, cheesy and absolutely delicious.
Add some bacon
TikToker @justmom9 also boiled her noodles in water with the cheese packet added, as well as adding in butter and milk.
She went one step further though, and added in some freshly cooked and chopped bacon, as well as extra cheese.
Double cheese
And lastly, @katcosplayy demonstrated her method for levelling up her KD.
She cooked the meal as per the instructions, but when it came to adding the cheese powder, which she calls "packets of yellow cocaine," she added in two.
It seems like that'd lead to an imbalanced ratio in terms of having extra noodles that no longer have a cheese packet, but you do you!
