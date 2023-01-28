A TikToker Turned Kraft Dinner Into Gourmet Cheese Bites & It's Deliciously Simple (VIDEO)
Your next snack time is sorted. 🤤
Over the years, there's been a lot of talk about the right way to eat Kraft Dinner – or KD as it's often more lovingly known as in Canada.
From Kraft Dinner TikTok hacks and Kraft Dinner recipes, to the fierce debate over adding ketchup on KD, there's been some solid advice circulating online on how to recreate the humble Canadian food.
However, one Canadian has taken the humble mac 'n' cheese dish to a whole new level, and the best part is that it actually looks ridiculously easy to make.
Alex Kandaharian, who uses the TikTok handle @chefalex1985, recently shared a video featuring what he calls "Kraft Dinner cheese bites."
"This recipe I created is very simple guys," he explains in the video.
"Grab yourself a muffin tin, sprinkle some parm at the bottom, then some shredded cheddar cheese. Top it up with some Kraft Dinner. Push that down and repeat the process," he explains.
"Pop these bad boys into the oven at 425 [F] for about 30 minutes and there you have it… crispy, ooey-gooey, yummy," he says.
@chefalex1985
Top 5 best things i have ever made! @kraftdinnerca #kraft #kraftdinner #kraftmacandcheese #macandcheese
"Top 5 best things I have ever made," he added in the caption.
The viral video, which has received almost 400,000 views so far, has been flooded with comments applauding the effort and others sharing their own spin on the unique dish.
"Just made these, added crispy bacon on top of Kraft Dinner then cheese. Soooo yummy," one comment read.
"Bro add a bit of breadcrumbs as well I bet it sends this to the moon," another TikToker added.
Others advised adding extra bacon and candied jalapeno, and the chef also recommended using a non-stick muffin tin.
The video has amassed almost 300 comments since it was posted, with many saying they were going to try it at home ASAP.
"I despise Kraft Dinner unless it's straight out of the pot. But I might try this," one person admitted.
TikToker Alex replied, "It’s a nostalgic feeling for me."
He's not the only TikToker sharing tips on levelling up Kraft Dinner.
Over the years, there have been a number of Kraft Dinner hacks shared online and some are pretty quirky.
How many have you tried?
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.