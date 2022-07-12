I Tried Kraft Dinner Ice Cream At The Calgary Stampede & It Definitely Confuses You At First
The smell is... interesting.
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Calgary Stampede is pretty known for bringing some weird snacks to the city every year and 2022 is no different. From pop rocks popcorn chicken to bad breath lemonade, the midway has it all.
One of the weirder choices and the one I was most keen to get my hands on by far is the mac and cheese soft serve which is meant to give all the flavour of Kraft Dinner but cold. Who knows why they invented this, but they did, and I was ready to give it a try.
The soft serve stand.Alex Arsenych | Narcity
I'm a huge lover of mac and cheese and I've definitely been known to chow down on a bowl of KD in my time so I was even a little excited.
So, I skipped straight on down to the midway for a cup of the mac and cheese soft serve which was created by Summerland Soft Serve. It came to $6 which honestly for midway food prices, I thought was reasonable.
I was definitely expecting the ice cream to have that fluorescent orange mac and cheese powder colour (that couldn't possibly come from actual cheese right?) and I was pretty relieved to see it was a far less offensive-looking pale yellow which was a promising start. But the issues really started from there.
My first real mistake was smelling it. It was cheesy. Very cheesy. So much so that I wasn't sure if I could actually eat the ice cream because the powdery, cheesy scent was really throwing me off.
But for the sake of science, I decided I had to continue.
Then it was time for the all-important taste test which ended up being the most confusing part of the whole experience. My first spoonful was... great. It kind of just tasted like vanilla. There wasn't really any cheesiness, and it was actually pretty nice.
But from the second spoonful, I started to feel like something wasn't right. The more I ate, the more cheesy it got and it just didn't go away. So much so that five or six spoonfuls in, I was tapped out.
Charlie about to try the soft serve.Alex Arsenych | Narcity
When it was apparent that I wasn't going to be able to make a decision on whether it was actually good or not, I decided to get some outside opinions. Sadly they were about as useful as mine.
Some people I spoke to absolutely loved it, others felt as conflicted as I did. The experiment was over and I wasn't even really sure what the result was.
If you're a KD enthusiast and heading to the Calgary Stampede, I'd say it's worth a shot. But for me, I think I'll pass on it.