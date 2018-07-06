PEI's Iconic Ice Cream Shop Features Flavours Worth Screaming About This Summer
I scream, you scream, because Cows sure knows how to make ice cream.
It's no secret that Canada's East Coast is a treasure in the summer, and during the summer the Maritimes sure deliver some outstanding options when it comes to ice cream.
Nova Scotia may be home to local favourite 'Moon Mist' (a teal, purple and yellow ice cream whose exact flavour is still up for debate), but P.E.I has Cows. Not just regular old cows, P.E.I is home to the famous Cows Creamery.
Cows Ice Cream started in the Cavendish P.E.I's boardwalk back in 1983. Now with locations all across Canada, dairy products (including butter and award winning cheese) shelved in grocery stores nationwide and iconic punny cow merchandise, the company's success speaks for itself.
In the summer, the company's ice cream is a focal point. Cows Ice Cream parlours serve more traditional favourites like chocolate, cookie dough, and strawberry (using fresh PEI berries), but their unique-to-Cows delicacies are arguably the real attraction.
With over 32 original flavours, here are some in-house Cows flavours that are no bull...
Don't worry, the ice cream is better than the jokes.
Wowie Cowie
Cows features several punny flavour names but Wowie Cowie is a classic. Described as a "vanilla ice cream [with] English toffee marble, chocolate flakes, and Moo Crunch" this flavour is sure to wow even a strict ice cream classicist.
Royal Cownadian Mint
Royal Cownadian Mint.
A minty fresh take on a classic combo, this flavour is described as "chocolate ice cream infused with pure peppermint oil, with chocolate marble and chocolate wafer pieces." Cha ching!
Cookie Moonster
Cows has no shortage of blue ice cream, but between its blue offerings (other options include bubble gum and P.E.I blueberry) Cookie Moonster is #1. A "vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and Oreo pieces" the flavour's blue colouring just takes it up another notch.
Messie Bessie
A chocolate mess is the best kind of mess, right? Well Messie Bessie may be a chocolate lover's perfect mess because this flavour includes most of Cows' favourite toppings. A "Chocolate ice cream, moo crunch, Oreo cookie, and English toffee" it's worth needing a few extra napkins.
With locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, and British Columbia, you don't have to venture East to get your hands on these treats! So if you weren't already planning a trip to PEI any time soon, at least plan a trip to the Cows location nearest to you and enjoy a taste of the island's favourite ice cream.