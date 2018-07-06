NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

cows creamery

PEI's Iconic Ice Cream Shop Features Flavours Worth Screaming About This Summer

I scream, you scream, because Cows sure knows how to make ice cream.

Cows ice cream in a waffle cone. Right: Cows Creamery in PEI.

Cows ice cream in a waffle cone. Right: Cows Creamery in PEI.

@cowsicecream | Instagram

It's no secret that Canada's East Coast is a treasure in the summer, and during the summer the Maritimes sure deliver some outstanding options when it comes to ice cream.

Nova Scotia may be home to local favourite 'Moon Mist' (a teal, purple and yellow ice cream whose exact flavour is still up for debate), but P.E.I has Cows. Not just regular old cows, P.E.I is home to the famous Cows Creamery.

Cows Ice Cream started in the Cavendish P.E.I's boardwalk back in 1983. Now with locations all across Canada, dairy products (including butter and award winning cheese) shelved in grocery stores nationwide and iconic punny cow merchandise, the company's success speaks for itself.

In the summer, the company's ice cream is a focal point. Cows Ice Cream parlours serve more traditional favourites like chocolate, cookie dough, and strawberry (using fresh PEI berries), but their unique-to-Cows delicacies are arguably the real attraction.

With over 32 original flavours, here are some in-house Cows flavours that are no bull...

Don't worry, the ice cream is better than the jokes.

Wowie Cowie

Cows features several punny flavour names but Wowie Cowie is a classic. Described as a "vanilla ice cream [with] English toffee marble, chocolate flakes, and Moo Crunch" this flavour is sure to wow even a strict ice cream classicist.

Royal Cownadian Mint

Royal Cownadia Mint.

Royal Cownadian Mint.

cows.ca

A minty fresh take on a classic combo, this flavour is described as "chocolate ice cream infused with pure peppermint oil, with chocolate marble and chocolate wafer pieces." Cha ching!

Cookie Moonster

Cows has no shortage of blue ice cream, but between its blue offerings (other options include bubble gum and P.E.I blueberry) Cookie Moonster is #1. A "vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and Oreo pieces" the flavour's blue colouring just takes it up another notch.

Messie Bessie

A chocolate mess is the best kind of mess, right? Well Messie Bessie may be a chocolate lover's perfect mess because this flavour includes most of Cows' favourite toppings. A "Chocolate ice cream, moo crunch, Oreo cookie, and English toffee" it's worth needing a few extra napkins.


The company believes that the key to delicious ice cream is making it the old-fashioned way. Luckily for us, that means that on top of the delicious original flavours, every scoop is served in a waffle cone or bowl made in-house.

With locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, and British Columbia, you don't have to venture East to get your hands on these treats! So if you weren't already planning a trip to PEI any time soon, at least plan a trip to the Cows location nearest to you and enjoy a taste of the island's favourite ice cream.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...