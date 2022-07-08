NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

calgary stampede 2022

Calgary Stampede 2022 Is Starting & Here's 9 Things You Need To Check Out

Read this before going!

Calgary Staff Writer
Entrance to Stampede Park. Right: Elbow River Camp.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

The Calgary Stampede is back in full force and as usual, there's going to be music, rodeos and cowboys all around for the next 10 days.

Taking place from July 8-17, the city is once again alive with the sound of country music and there's so much going on, that you won't want to miss out on the best events.

From what's on the midway, to the rodeo and evening show, there's so much to explore so dust off your cowboy boots.

Here are some of the things you have to do if you're heading to the Calgary Stampede this year.

Try the wildest midway snacks

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park. Food prices vary.

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Address: 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: From unagi sushi tacos, Kraft Dinner soft serve and Oreo rice, there are a lot of weird and wonderful snacks to chow down on at the midway.

Website

Check out the Calgary Stampede Powwow

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park.

When: July 12 - 14, 2022 from 3 p.m.to 6 p.m.

Address: 555 Saddledome Rise S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: For the first time ever, there's going to be a huge Powwow at the Saddledome featuring competitive dancing, drumming, and singing. Indigenous competitors from all over Canada and the U.S. will be in with a chance of winning $175,000.

Website

Watch the parade

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park.

When: July 8, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Address: Starts from Ninth Ave. at Third St. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Hollywood icon Kevin Costner will be heading up the parade as it winds through the streets of Calgary and officially gets the Stampede underway. You can head downtown to watch the procession or watch it online.

Website

Head to Elbow River Camp

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Address: 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can experience the culture of the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations of Treaty 7 at Elbow River Camp. There will be tipis to explore as well as local artisans selling art, jewelry and food.

Website

Ride the Super Wheel

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park. Ride coupons start from $20 for 22 coupons.

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Address: 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can soar over Stampede Park on the Super Wheel, the largest travelling ferris wheel in North America. At 150 feet tall, you'll get a unique view of the Stampede skyline.

Website

Catch the Evening Show

Price: Tickets start from $51 per person and include entry to Stampede Park.

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Address: 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Taking place nightly from 7:45 p.m., you'll be able to watch the chuckwagon races and relays followed by song and dance numbers, acrobatics and fireworks.

Website

Watch live music

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park. Some performances require additional tickets.

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Address: 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: From a huge Saddledome concert with Blake Shelton to country music at Nashville North, and the best in pop music at The Big Four Roadhouse and the Coca-Cola stage, you'll be able to watch performances every night.

Website

Help yourself to Stampede Breakfast

Price: Varies

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: One of the very best Stampede traditions is grabbing a pancake breakfast and there are a ton taking place across the city – some are even free.

Website

Look at all the adorable pups at the Dog Bowl

Price: You'll need to pay for admission to Stampede Park.

When: July 8, 9, 11, 12, 14 to 17, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

July 10 and 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Address: BMO Centre (Hall D), 20 Roundup Way S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Canine athletes will take centre stage at the Dog Bowl with competitions including agility poles, frisbee and freestyle dancing.

Website

