calgary stampede 2022

9 Free Calgary Stampede Breakfasts For When You Need Your Pancake Fix

Free food alert!🥞

Calgary Staff Writer
People at Calgary Stampede. Right: A Stampede Breakfast.

@allaaine | Instagram, @calgarystampede | Instagram

Calgary Stampede is fast-approaching and if there's one Stampede tradition that's guaranteed to get your mouth watering, it's the Stampede Breakfast.

You'll be able to get pancakes, sausages and all the fixings all over the city throughout the 10-day event which is on from July 8 to 17. Best of all, some of the events are completely free.

So if you're looking for some fuel to get you through the Stampede chaos and a break from the wild midway snacks, you can check out these breakfasts.

First Flip

When: July 7, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Address: Stephen Avenue Walk, Between First St. S.E. & Centre Street, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: As well as pancakes, there'll also be entertainment from Red Hot Hayseed, Emily Triggs, Justine Vandergrift, Liz Christensen, Green Fools and the Chinook Country Line Dancers.

Website

The District at the Beltline

When: July 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Address: 227 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can fuel up on your way to Stampede Park with a free flapjack breakfast. There'll also be craft beers, live music and even a Caesar bar for the occasion. You'll need to register for a ticket in advance.

Website

Southcentre Mall

When: July 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Address: 100 Anderson Road S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: The annual Pink Pancake Breakfast will help raise awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. There'll also be live music and Stampede-inspired activities.

Website

Chinatown

When: July 9, 2022, from 9 a.m.

Address: iMpark Lot 330, 307 First St. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Get yourself a helping of pancakes and sausages and enjoy live music and lion dances taking place too.

Website

CF Market Mall

When: July 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Address: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: The annual Stampede Caravan breakfast will include visits from the Stampede Queen and Princesses, Rodeo cowboys, hoop dancers, and country music.

Website

CF Chinook Centre

When: July 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to enjoy pancakes and sausages alongside live musical performances by Craig Moritz, The Heels and Jake Mathews.

Website

CrossIron Mills

When: July 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Address: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View, AB

Why You Need To Go: Breakfast will be accompanied by live Western Music, and there'll also be accessories and swag bags. Ice cream store Marble Slab Creamery will be in charge of pancake toppings so you can get creative.

Website

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

When: July 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Address: 5222 Macleod Trail S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can get one-of-a-kind Green Tea pancakes. There will also be Siksika performers, chefs performing tricks and fire show, and a special appearance from Stampede Princess Jenna Peters.

Website

Stampede Park

When: July 10, 2022, until 10 a.m.

Address: 1410 Olympic Way S.E. Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: As well as a delicious pancake breakfast, you will also get free admission into Stampede Park if you arrive before 11 a.m. so you can spend the rest of the day exploring.

Website

