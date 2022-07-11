Justin Trudeau Visited The Calgary Stampede & Showed Off His Pancake Flipping Skills
"It's not my first rodeo, quite literally." 🤠
Calgary Stampede has already seen its fair share of famous faces like Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner who led the parade last week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined in the fun, making an appearance at the Stampede's opening weekend and he got involved in some tasty traditions.
Trudeau was in Cowtown on Sunday, July 10, where he rocked up to the Calgary Stampede in full cowboy gear and showed off his pancake-flipping skills.
His first stop was a Stampede Breakfast hosted by Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal.
In a tweet, Trudeau said that despite the two-year break since he last went to one of the city's pancake breakfasts, he's "still got it."
In a tweet, Trudeau said that despite the two-year break since he last went to one of the city's pancake breakfasts, he's "still got it."
Judging by the video of him standing beside the grill top, he's flipping pancakes like a pro.
"It's not my first rodeo – quite literally," he told the crowds of hungry people waiting for pancakes.
Later in the day, Trudeau was also spotted at Stampede Park, where he got to see the festivities of the 10-day event firsthand.
During his visit, Trudeau met with Calgary Stampede's lead veterinarian Dr. Renaud Lequillette, learnt about the Chuckwagon track and its safety and greeted Stampede visitors on the midway.
Trudeau also thanked all the families, employees and volunteers that help the Calgary Stampede run every year.
Trudeau also thanked all the families, employees and volunteers that help the Calgary Stampede run every year.
"There’s nothing quite like the Stampede," he said in a tweet.
Sadly, it doesn't seem like Trudeau got around to trying any midway food while he was in town so we'll never know whether he was on board with the mac and cheese ice cream. But hey — there's always next year!