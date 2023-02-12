A Newcomer Visited Value Village For The First Time & Noted How 'Very Canadian' It Is (VIDEO)
"If I had my own house I would buy all of this." 👀
With the cost of most things on the rise in Canada, checking out thrift stores is a great way to stock up on homeware goods for cheap.
TikToker Andrian Makhnachov, who describes himself as a "new Canadian" after moving here as a refugee from Ukraine, recently shared his experience checking out Value Village for the first time.
"Going to the Canadian second hand for the first time," said the audio in his video as he entered the store.
"When I was younger, I really like to go to such places in Ukraine," Andrian explained. "There were always cool European things. So I was very interested to visit this place in Canada."
He then showed off some of the home goods he spotted, like figurines and pictures.
"When I first entered, I immediately saw many interesting things," he said. "Everything looks very old style but very cute. If I had my own house I would buy all of this."
He said that in Ukraine, second-hand stores are mostly clothes so he was surprised to find things like books and toys available to buy.
"Is it popular to visit this place in Canada?" he asked.
@makhnachov
Have you ever visited it? Where u from?
After taking a look at the clothes section and finding a bunch of flannel options, he had an interesting observation.
"All the clothes look very Canadian," he commented, pointing out a t-shirt with a map of Canada on it.
While he didn't end up picking anything up on his inaugural visit to the store, he did mention that he'll be back at some point to pick up board games.
Smart stuff, Andrian — much better to buy them second-hand than pay full price!
