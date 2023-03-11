I Went To Value Village For The First Time & There Were So Many Surprising Deals (PHOTOS)
There were tons of products I wasn't expecting! 👀
When it comes to shopping, I generally like to stick to what I know. But, with the cost of goods at an eye-watering amount right now in Canada, I've been diversifying.
During a recent trip to my parent's house in Pickering, Ontario, I decided to hit up the Value Village that I've driven past countless times and from the moment I entered I was totally impressed.
From the sheer variety of products to the impressive quality of many of the pieces, I was super excited to dig into the racks and hunt for goodies priced at just a fraction of what they would normally retail for.
Here are some of the things that caught my eye.
The jewelry
Necklaces in Value Village.
The first thing that immediately caught my eye when I walked in were these necklaces.
I'm not a huge jewelry wearer, but every so often for special occasions it's nice to put on something pretty.
With most options priced between $3.99 and $5.99, Value Village would be a great place to pick up some pieces rather than shelling out $20+ for something you're only going to wear a few times.
The clothes
A top from Torrid at Value Village.
I wasn't sure if Value Village would have plus-size clothes, but I was pleasantly surprised at their selection.
While there weren't a ton of tops to choose from, there were some very cute pieces, like this fun summer shirt from Torrid, which happens to be one of my favourite plus-size retailers.
A top like this usually costs around $30, so $7.99 is truly a great price!
From casual and dressy to athletic, there were lots of different sections to browse, including winter gear such as boots and jackets.
The books
Books in Value Village.
I'm more of an e-reader gal these days, but nothing beats reading a physical book, right?
The store had a huge variety of books and titles from popular authors — and if you buy four books, you get the fifth free (!!!), which is my favourite kind of deal.
I had told myself before I went into the store that I was not allowed to buy anything that wasn't a necessity, but this section really tried to break me.
The bits and bobs
A jewelry box. Right: A ladybug candle holder.
My restraint was again tested in the home goods section, where I kept spotting things I wanted but didn't need.
Like, do I need this pretty wooden jewelry box or ladybug candle holder? Absolutely not, but for $7.99 and $3.99, I found myself trying to make a case for buying them.
The other stuff
A selection of board games at Value Village.
Some of the areas that interested me less, but that are still notable, were the board game and toy section, as well as the larger home items and electronics.
A lot of the board games they had available were priced between $3.99-$7.99, which is a steal when these games typically cost upwards of $20.
As well, there was a wide variety of toys suitable for various ages — given that little ones tend to destroy things, why not pick up some cheaper toys rather than pay full price?
I also saw a giant dresser for just $50, and a huge selection of electronics like irons, pressure cookers and various tech items for around $10.
Overall
Value Village in Pickering.
I can't believe I slept on Value Village for so long! If you've never been, please do yourself a favour and check it out, because life is expensive right now and these deals are too good to pass up!
As well, if you have things to donate, you can drop them off before you shop which gets you a 20% off coupon for your next purchase.
Not only is it good for your wallet, but it's also great for the environment.
"Together, we champion reuse and keep millions of reusable items out of landfills every year," says Value Village.
A win-win!