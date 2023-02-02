7 Popular Thrift Stores In Canada Where You Can Shop Stylish Finds At Cheap Prices (PHOTOS)
Life is too expensive right now for hefty price tags. 👀
If you're struggling with the price of groceries or other basic necessities at the moment, chances are your wallet is feeling the squeeze when it comes to other purchases as well.
Thrift shops or second-hand stores in Canada such as Goodwill, Value Village, Play It Again Sports and online retailers like Poshmark Canada and Facebook Marketplace offer lower prices on gently used items that are definitely worth exploring to get the most bang for your buck.
Here are seven thrift stores and second hand-shops in Canada you can check out!
Vinted
Whether you're looking to buy something new for your wardrobe or looking to sell pieces you no longer wear, Vinted might be the option for you.
"We want to show you just how brilliant second-hand can be," says the company's website. "Sell the clothes that have more to give. Shop for items you won't find on main street. Vinted is open to everyone who believes that good clothes should live long."
Vinted is an international company but has plenty of options available for shoppers in Canada.
Play It Again Sports
If you want to get into hockey this winter season but don't want to shell out for brand-new gear, Play It Again Sports is the spot to hit up for gently used goods across all athletic fields.
As well, you can also sell the gear you no longer need and get cash for it on the spot!
Value Village
If you have clothing and household items you want to get rid of, you can drop items off at any Value Village which then gets you a 20% coupon towards a purchase.
"It’s reusing, repurposing, and upcycling, helping save the planet while saving a few bucks," the company says of their philosophy.
Salvation Army
If you're in need of gently used "clothing, textiles, housewares, electronics, toys, media and books, accessories, antiques and collectibles," Salvation Army might be the spot to check out.
As well, they also receive donations of new items from local businesses that they then resell at a lower cost.
Goodwill
Whether you want to shop online or IRL, there are options available where you can buy electronics, home items, clothing and mobility devices.
"Every time you donate to Goodwill you are creating work for someone who needs it," says the company's website.
They also note they actively work to help "address barriers that sometimes prevent people from finding and keeping a job such as mental or physical illness, youth that are at-risk and new Canadians."
Poshmark Canada
If it's brand names you're into, online retailer Poshmark might be the best option.
"From women to men to kids, discover a wide selection of items across thousands of brands—at prices up to 70% off!" says the company's website, some of which include Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kendall & Kylie.
Facebook Marketplace
And lastly, there's always good old Facebook Marketplace.
It's a bit more random in selection and quality than what you might find on the other sites, but hey, someone's trash is someone else's treasure!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.